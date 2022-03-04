The usually vigorous NFL news cycle is snail-like at the moment, but that’s to be expected because the league’s official salary cap for 2022 has yet to be announced.
When it rains, it pours, though, and we can fairly consider this current period of quiet the NFL’s calm before the storm.
The skies will open in less than two weeks, when the league’s open-negotiating period commences on Monday, March 14. That’s when teams like the Chiefs can begin negotiating contracts with the agents of soon-to-be unrestricted free agents. This so-called legal tampering period lasts until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, when the NFL’s new calendar year and accompanying free-agent signing frenzy officially begins.
Before then, the Chiefs have quite a bit of work to do behind the scenes.
Early projections suggest this year’s salary cap will increase to $208.2 million. The Chiefs recently freed up some cap space by releasing veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens, and barring other moves they should have an estimated $11.5 million available to spend, according to spotrac.com.
The Chiefs will need every cent they can scrape together if they want to bring back the players from their 2021 roster who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, restricted free agents or exclusive-rights free agents (ERFA).
Entering the offseason, that list included the following:
• Quarterback: Chad Henne
• Running back: Darrel Williams, Jerrick McKinnon, Derrick Gore (ERFA)
• Fullback: Michael Burton
• Wide receiver: Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson, Marcus Kemp (RFA)
• Tight end: Blake Bell, Jody Fortson (ERFA)
• Offensive line: Orlando Brown, Mike Remmers, Andrew Wylie, Kyle Long, Austin Blythe
• Defensive line: Melvin Ingram, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Alex Okafor
• Linebacker: Anthony Hitchens (release), Dorian O’Daniel, Ben Niemann
• Cornerback: Charvarius Ward, Mike Hughes, Chris Lammons (ERFA)
• Safety: Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen, Armani Watts
Mathieu’s situation will require some finesse if the Chiefs want him back. He turns 30 in May, but three-time All-Pros don’t exactly grow on trees. Mathieu is an essential chess piece for the Chiefs’ defense with his leadership and ability to play multiple positions.
Money will drive the Chiefs’ thinking here. Mathieu should command premium offers from potential suitors if he hits the open market. And the Chiefs don’t want to engage in a bidding war.
Brown’s status should be easy to figure out on Tuesday, the league’s deadline for teams to use their respective franchise tags. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said at the NFL Scouting Combine that it’s “likely” Brown receives the tag here in KC.
So who else might the Chiefs bring back, provided they don’t have to back up a Brink’s truck to do so?
Here’s our snapshot:
OFFENSE (RUNNING BACKS NEEDED)
The Chiefs appear content to go with Patrick Mahomes and Shane Buechele as their top two quarterbacks, so Henne, who wrapped up his 12th professional season in 2021, shouldn’t be a priority.
Running back will be high on the list, however, because Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the only Chiefs back who’s still under contract. Re-signing Williams, who enjoyed his first 1,000 scrimmage-yards season in 2021, makes sense. The Chiefs also might consider another short-term deal with McKinnon, who signed a one-year contract as a free agent last offseason.
At wide receiver, the Chiefs think highly of Pringle, who established career highs of 42 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns last season. They should consider another option over Robinson, who has tested free agency the past two seasons only to return to Kansas City on one-year deals. Bringing back Kemp would bolster their special teams.
Fortson was off to a great start last season before he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon against Washington in Week 6. He’s had plenty of time to rehabilitate the injury, and the Chiefs shouldn’t have an issue tendering him. Bell’s return would depend on how the Chiefs view Fortson and Noah Gray as their primary backups to Travis Kelce.
The Chiefs will always seek quality depth on the offensive line and could look to get even younger there, meaning new deals with Remmers, Long and Blythe might not be in the cards. Wylie, 27, has value because of his versatility (he can play both guard and tackle) and shouldn’t cost a lot to keep.
DEFENSE
(DEFENSIVE LINE AND MORE)
With Ingram, Reed, Nnadi and Okafor all set to hit free agency, the Chiefs are feeling some urgency to either re-sign or draft some help along the defensive line. Veach said in early February that the D-line is a priority.
“I wouldn’t say much has changed,” Veach said Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Chris Jones is an experienced hand alongside younger teammates Mike Danna, Tershawn Wharton, Khalen Saunders and Joshua Kaindoh. If the Chiefs can’t re-sign one of the veterans from last year’s roster, the draft is an option.
“I kind of like where this draft is,” Veach said.
The Chiefs are mostly set linebacker with Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton, but there’s a hole to fill with Hitchens gone. And that hole would grow if O’Daniel and/or Niemann don’t return. Those guys are core pieces of KC’s special teams.
At defensive back, the Chiefs could use the draft to replace Hughes, Sorensen and Watts, if they choose.
DON’T FORGET
CHARVARIUS WARD
The Chiefs no doubt view Ward as another priority to re-sign.
Since arriving in 2018 via a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound Ward has become a dependable starter in the Chiefs’ defensive scheme.
“I’d love to have Charvarius back,” Veach said. “He’s a talented player. He’s done well in our scheme. Coaches like him. I like him.”
Here too, however, the biggest obstacle is money. Starting NFL cornerbacks like Ward, ranked by Pro Football Focus as the seventh-best scheduled for free agency, don’t come cheap. And Ward doesn’t turn 26 until May 16.
Established starter? Check. Young? Double-check.
It’s safe to say Ward would command ample attention if he hits the open market. The Chiefs may not let that happen.
“It’s one of those things that you have to work through in free agency when you have a talented roster,” Veach said. “You try to keep as many of these guys you can under contract. But he’ll be a guy that we’ll certainly look forward to spending a lot of time with the next few weeks.”
WHAT TO DO ABOUT FRANK CLARK?
Defensive end Frank Clark isn’t a free agent. He still has two years remaining on a five-year, $101.5 million contract.
But the Chiefs would be unwise to ignore Clark’s $26.3 million cap hit in 2022.
“That’s certainly a high number and we’ll have to work on that,” Veach said.
The Chiefs have options. They could restructure Clark’s deal and gain some cap relief, if he’s open to that. Or, in a more extreme but also plausible scenario, they could free up as much as $12.7 million, according to Over The Cap, by cutting him.
“If it’s close, something usually gets done,” Veach said. “If it’s far off, then we’ll probably go in a different direction.”