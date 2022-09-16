Packers Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after catching a pass for a first down during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday in Minneapolis.

 Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. — Justin Jefferson has proven to be one of the most difficult receivers in the NFL to cover, starting his third season seemingly with the potential to dominate the game for the next decade.

The Minnesota Vikings are trying to toughen the task for their opponents, just by making it harder to figure out where Jefferson is going to be.

