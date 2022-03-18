Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown from wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Pringle signed with Chicago on Thursday.
The Chiefs have officially bid farewell to a wide receiver from last season’s roster.
The Chicago Bears are signing Byron Pringle to a one-year, $6 million contact with $4 million guaranteed, sources familiar with the situation confirmed Thursday night with The Star.
Pringle’s signing with the Bears comes on the heels of a career year for the former Kansas State standout.
The 6-foot-1, 204-pound Pringle posted 42 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns on 60 targets, appearing all 17 regular-season games with five starts. Pringle also played 586 offensive snaps last season, an increase from the 239 snaps he saw in 2020.
Pringle joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018 but spent the season on injured reserve. He then started contributing on special teams as a gunner and returner in 2019 and 2020 before absorbing a larger offensive role in 2021. Pringle finishes his time in Kansas City with 67 catches for 898 yards and seven touchdowns on 93 targets. He also had 37 kickoff returns for 986 yards and a touchdown.
Pringle played two seasons at Kansas State after a year at Butler Community College
Pringle is the third Chiefs player from last year’s roster to sign elsewhere this week.