In most years, the McCain Performance Series at Kansas State University would be in high gear at this time. But with the performance series canceled through December, McCain Auditorium will offer a new livestream event series called McCain Connected, a collection of curated shows only available online.
“Because we miss connecting with our patrons during this time, we are excited once again to be working on shows that will enlighten, engage and broaden lives from the comfort of home or wherever people are streaming,” said Todd Holmberg, director of McCain. “We are working every day to add more shows. Connecting people to artists, live or online, is what we love to do.”
Most McCain Connected events will be free of charge, although there will be a few where a ticket will be required to view the show. Some events will happen live on the McCain stage or at other locations around the world, while others will be prerecorded and made available exclusively to the McCain audience. Donations will be accepted with links provided during the stream. Six events are currently scheduled and more will be added soon, Holmberg said. Details will be posted soon on McCain’s website, mccain.k-state.edu.
Opening McCain Connected will be Wayne Goins and the Jazzdemic Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. This will be a one-time live event only available online and it is free to view. Goins, a university distinguished professor of music at K-State, is a jazz guitarist and a researcher in the field of music education.
Here is the lineup of other McCain Connected events scheduled thus far; the events are free unless otherwise noted:
• Andy McKee on acoustic guitar at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. Born and currently living in Topeka, McKee has garnered millions of hits on YouTube.
• Flint Hills Children’s Choir — Bluestem at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Nov. 8. The youngest of the two choirs that make up the Flint Hills Children’s Choir, the Bluestem Choir performs at various concerts, community events and celebrations throughout the year.
• Flint Hills Children’s Choir — Konza at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Having performed in St. Louis, Wichita and at Carnegie Hall, Konza is the main traveling ensemble of the Flint Hills Children’s Choir. The group usually attends a convention or festival each year.
• “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. Performed by a cast of a dozen dancers, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” features hip-hop choreography, a live DJ and electric violinist, turning the original Tchaikovsky score on its head. A ticket is required to view, with a portion of each ticket purchased benefiting McCain Auditorium.
• Jim Brickman’s “Comfort & Joy at Home 2020” Virtual Tour will be offered live online at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. Brickman is a Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist. A ticket is required to view, with a portion of each ticket purchased benefiting McCain Auditorium.