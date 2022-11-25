10312022-mer-spt-kstatefb-7
Kansas State football players take the field before their Big 12 Conference football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

With the college football’s regular season coming to a close after this weekend, it’s time to start looking at the bowl picture for Kansas State as we cascade into the postseason.

The Wildcats are poised to make one of the New Years Six bowl games (Sugar, Orange, Fiesta, Rose, Peach and Cotton) for the first time since the creation of the College Football Playoff in 2014. However, while that might be the K-State’s preffered landing spot, it’s not the only option available.

