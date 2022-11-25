With the college football’s regular season coming to a close after this weekend, it’s time to start looking at the bowl picture for Kansas State as we cascade into the postseason.
The Wildcats are poised to make one of the New Years Six bowl games (Sugar, Orange, Fiesta, Rose, Peach and Cotton) for the first time since the creation of the College Football Playoff in 2014. However, while that might be the K-State’s preffered landing spot, it’s not the only option available.
Sugar Bowl
Dec. 31, 11 p.m.;New Orleans, Louisiana
The odds-on favorite destination for K-State, just beat Kansas on Saturday and more than likely, the Wildcat faithful are NOLA bound.
The Sugar Bowl has a contractual obligation to take the highest-ranked, non-playoff bound Big 12 team available. If the Wildcats lose to an undefeated Horned Frog team for the second time this season, TCU would head to to the playoff leaving K-State to be scooped up by the Sugar Bowl.
If they were to beat TCU, K-State would most likely jump the Horned Frogs and earn the Big 12’s bid to the Sugar Bowl.
K-State would not be in contention for a playoff spot with a win over TCU, so the Sugar Bowl is the highest the Wildcats can climb.
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29, 8 p.m.; San Antonio, Texas
K-State’s first trip to San Antonio since 2014 would require a couple of things not to go the Wildcats way.
1. K-State makes it to the Big 12 Championship game, but then loses to a TCU team that also lost it’s final game of the regular season to Iowa State.
In this scenario, the College Football Playoff would be unlikely to take a one-loss Horned Frog team, forcing them to accept the Big 12’s Sugar Bowl bid. While the Wildcats might still be eligible for one of the at-large spots, they likely wouldn’t be ranked high enough after the championship game loss to make the cut.
The Alamo Bowl has first pick in the Big 12 bowl pecking order, and the Wildcats would have the best record of the available teams.
2. K-State loses to Kansas and misses out on a trip to the Big 12 Championship game. TCU beats the Longhorns again, putting UT in the Sugar Bowl while TCU plays in the playoff, leaving K-State at the top of the pecking order once again.
Cheez-It Bowl
Dec. 29, 4:30 p.m.; Orlando, Florida
This is the worst-case scenario.
1. K-State loses to Kansas and misses out on a trip to the Big 12 Championship. TCU loses to Iowa State and is taken out of contention for the College Football Playoff. TCU beats Texas in the Big 12 Championship game, putting the Horned Frogs in the Sugar Bowl and the Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl.
In this case, the Wildcats would make their first ever bowl trip to Orlando.