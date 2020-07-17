STARGAZING RESOURCES
Burgardt says the following websites are great resources for amateur astronomers to use:
• nekaal.org (website of the Northeast Kansas Amateur Astronomers’ League Inc., shows current sky map and viewing conditions at Farpoint Observatory in Eskridge)
• apod.nasa.gov/apod/ (astronomy picture of the day)
• Earthsky.org (updates on your cosmos and world)
• science.nasa.gov (NASA news, satellite tracking, space science, astronomy, living in space, earth science, physical and biological sciences, beyond rocketry)
• space.com (all kinds of astronomy stuff: news, night sky, image of the day)
• hubblesite.org (news and images from the Hubble Space Telescope)
• skyandtelescope.com (news, resources)
• heavens-above.com (satellite database, Iridium flares, solar system objects)