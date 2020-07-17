STARGAZING RESOURCES

Burgardt says the following websites are great resources for amateur astronomers to use:

nekaal.org (website of the Northeast Kansas Amateur Astronomers’ League Inc., shows current sky map and viewing conditions at Farpoint Observatory in Eskridge)

apod.nasa.gov/apod/ (astronomy picture of the day)

Earthsky.org (updates on your cosmos and world)

science.nasa.gov (NASA news, satellite tracking, space science, astronomy, living in space, earth science, physical and biological sciences, beyond rocketry)

space.com (all kinds of astronomy stuff: news, night sky, image of the day)

hubblesite.org (news and images from the Hubble Space Telescope)

skyandtelescope.com (news, resources)

heavens-above.com (satellite database, Iridium flares, solar system objects)

