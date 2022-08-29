BLUE RAPIDS — They’re not calling it a building year at Valley Heights, but 2022 very well could be the launchpad for next season.
The true building year was 2021, when the Mustangs went 4-5 with a varsity squad heavily manned by freshmen and sophomores. Now, those players are a year older, but still looking to build up more experience.
There isn’t much in the way of senior leadership. Just four seniors went out for football this fall, and only one of them has ever started on varsity. That’s Caden Parker, who was in the process of winning a starting quarterback job before sustaining a season-ending injury the first day of pads.
Mack Shanks, a 5-foot-10, 130-pound sophomore, will step in to lead the Valley Heights offense in Parker’s absence.
“He’s more of a traditional quarterback in the sense that he’s probably a better thrower than Caden is, but Caden is definitely a better runner, which is a pretty big part of our offense, running the triple option,” said head coach Cody Trimble. “(Shanks) is still young. He’s only a sophomore, so leadership is going to be a big thing that he’s continuing to work on as well.”
Although Shanks is less of a run-first type of QB, the Mustangs aren’t going to change their offensive identity as a triple option team. Trimble said that Shanks is still a good enough runner, although he might not be as explosive in the quarterback run game as Parker would have been.
The tradeoff is that Shanks has the potential to do great things as a passer.
Valley Heights is most experienced at offensive line, where it returns four veterans, including juniors Drake Slifer and Tyrel Wagner. Kaison Bigham played offensive line last year as a sophomore, but will move to fullback this season, as Parker would have taken that spot if he had stayed healthy but not won the quarterback job.
Bigham will headline the Mustangs’ defense, as he was an all-state linebacker a year ago. Seniors Jacob Sweet and Damian Yungeberg will lead the defensive line, while a few experienced juniors will fill in there as well.
The defensive backfield got a little weaker when Parker went down, as he was Valley Heights’ starting free safety last season.
Like last year, this is still a very young squad, although last year’s freshmen and sophomores, at the very least, are now sophomores and juniors. That being said, Trimble considers it a positive that his young players do already have varsity experience.
“At this point, we’re a better team than we were last year,” he said. “...Not to look a head too far into the future, but the way we’re looking right now, we could possibly return 11 starters on offense next year and probably nine or 10 on defense next year. So I think they’ve got a lot of potential this year and even next year, but it’s just a matter of putting it all together and making it happen at this point.”
The Mustangs have a tough schedule this year, beginning Friday when they host Centralia, ranked No. 8 in 1A according to CatchItKansas. They’ll also face No. 9 Troy and No. 3 Smith Center before it’s all said and done.
With that in mind, Trimble plans to look for success in places other than the win-loss column.
“My biggest thing is, I’d like to see them compete week in, week out,” he said. “Obviously, wins are better than losses. But I think as long as we can compete and continue to show improvement week after week so that we’re peaking at the end of the year and then have something strong to move into next year with would be very good for a young group like this.”