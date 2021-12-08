One might think Manhattan High swimming head coach Alex Brown would be a tad worried heading into this season.
The Indians graduated all but two of their eight state qualifiers from last year, returning only junior swimmer Mitchell Bunger and senior diver Zeke Kohl.
However, an infusion of youth and talent in the program, plus returning to a practice facility in the city limits, gave Brown an optimistic outlook on this season’s prospects.
“We reloaded pretty well,” Brown said. “My top varsity practice squad is Mitchell and then five freshmen. For boys’ sports, that’s not very common, because they are much smaller than the juniors and seniors that they were facing (in our meet) on Wednesday.”
The five freshmen include Max Steffensmeier, Will Grave, Ethan Balman, Samson Stadetler and Kaiser Wymer. The first four of those freshmen already are competing in a relay together. And they already qualified for state in the 200-yard medley after finishing third with a time of 1:46.41 in Manhattan’s opening meet of the year in Topeka.
“They’re going to be really, really good by the time they graduate from Manhattan High School,” Brown said. “They took third behind two teams that had junior and senior relays out of 20-something teams, and they were well under the state qualifying cut. That was probably the most impressive race I’ve seen. They’re swimming faster than my senior relays were at the beginning of the year.”
Add in Bunger, who set the Manhattan school record in the 500-yard freestyle at the state meet last season, and the Indians’ varsity squad starts to shape up rather nicely considering the circumstances.
“I actually made him one of the captains on the team,” Brown said of Bunger. “It’s my sixth year, and I’ve never had a junior captain. He’s impressed me so much. Not only with his effort in practice, but his leadership and dependability and work ethic every day. He’s just somebody I can’t say enough good things about.”
Last but certainly not least is Kohl. The closure of the Kansas State Natatorium because of the coronavirus affected the multi-state state qualifier more than anyone. The core of the Indians’ team practiced in Wamego last season and moved to Genesis this season, but neither facility has a diving well.
So the senior travels an hour east to Topeka several times a week to practice with a club team, and then competes with the rest of the Indians on meet days.
In the first meet of the season, he already qualified for state, finishing second overall.
“His dedication to being able to dive ... you don’t drive to Topeka three times a week if you’re not really dedicated to what you do,” Brown said. “He had a really good first meet where he easily qualified for state. ... He was like 50 points over the state qualifying score and almost won the meet, but the kid who beat him is the Centennial League record holder and the defending state champion in 1-5A.”
While Kohl makes his trips to Topeka, the rest of the Manhattan swim team has enjoyed having a practice facility that’s such a short distance from the high school. Brown said he feels it’s already given them a leg up in their preparation.
“It has been really nice,” Brown said. “We don’t have 45 minutes of driving every single day that cuts into our practice time. We did really well with our situation (last year). We had a great finish to the season despite our extra hurdles that we had that no other school had. But now that those hurdles are gone, we’re definitely ahead of where our team was at the beginning of last season.”
So far, the season has gotten off to a good start. In addition to qualifying Kohl and the freshman relay team, the Indians took third in their season-opening meet at Topeka West on Dec. 1 and second at the Lansing Relay Meet on Saturday.
After a break from competition thanks to the winter moratorium, they will head back east for another meet hosted by Topeka West on Jan. 11.
At Topeka West
Manhattan opened the season with a third place team finish (with 276 points) behind first place Olathe Northwest (472.5) and second place Washburn Rural (321.5) in Topeka on Dec. 1.
Kohl was the Indians’ lone second-place finish, and one of two state qualifiers. He had a score of 235.5, and was bested only by defending state champ Braxton Higgins of Emporia.
The Manhattan 200-yard medley relay team of Steffensmeier, Graves, Balman and Staedtler also qualified for state, finishing third with a time of 1:48.06.
Other third-place finishes include: Bunger in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58), Staedtler in the 50-yard freestyle (23.83), Graves in the 500-yard freestyle (5:16.9) and the 400-yard freestyle relay consisting of Bunger, Steffensmeier, Graves and Staedtler (3:45.22).
At Lansing
At the Lansing Relay meet Saturday, Manhattan finished second as a team with 127 points. The hosts from Lansing High placed first.
Manhattan had two first-place finishes, including the 400-yard freestyle team of Staedtler, Balman, Graves and Bunger (3:40.72) and the 200-yard butterfly team of Balman, Graves, Staedtler and Bunger.
The 400-yard 4x100 IM relay of Graves, Staedtler, Steffensmeier and Bunger finished second with a time of 4:13.33 and the 200-yard medley relay team of Bunger, Graves, Balman and Staedtler finished third (1:49.76).