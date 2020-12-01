Of all Manhattan High’s winter sports teams, the boys’ swim and dive team has had perhaps the rockiest road to get to the start of this season.
Up until a few weeks ago, the Indians didn’t know where they would be able to swim. Their usual home, the Kansas State Natatorium, was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MHS looked far and wide to find a spot for the team to swim. Had the school administration not been able to find a pool, Manhattan likely would not have been able to compete this season.
Fortunately for the Indians, the school reached an agreement with the Wamego Aquatic Center. Now, the team’s swimmers and divers will be making the half-hour trip to the pool to get their laps in.
“We’re very happy,” head coach Alex Brown said. “Being able to head over to Wamego to swim will be nice. ... We’re just ready to get started.”
However, Manhattan will have a lot of catching up to do after a stop-and-start offseason.
With pools across the area and state having abnormal schedules throughout the summer and fall, finding consistent pool time was a problem for many of the athletes. While the team was able to do some summer weight lifting, nothing could substitute for consistent swim time.
“It was hard,” Brown said. “A lot of kids did weight training and stuff. We could do some of that this summer when we were cleared by the health department to do summer conditioning. We had a lot of kids doing weights, but we have not had many people getting laps in because of the situations.”
Now, the team will have to make up for lost time as it prepares to start its regular season Wednesday at the Topeka West Meet in Topeka.
The Indians’ situation will be helped by the veteran experience they bring into the season. The team mostly is built upon its senior class, with a number of key state meet contenders returning.
Seniors Igor Sheshukov and and Chris Bedros will function as the team’s captains this year. Along with sophomore Mitchell Bunger, who won the Centennial League’s 500-yard freestyle as a freshman, they will make up the heart of Manhattan’s relay teams.
“Those are the three who had great seasons last year but (we’re looking for them) to step it up even more,” Brown said. “I think they can do it.”
What’s been even better for Brown has been his team’s willingness to put in time outside of practice to continue improving. MHS bought all of its swimmers passes to the Wamego Aquatic Center, allowing them to take to the pool any time they want.
“They can go beyond the hour and a half we have scheduled for them each day,” Brown said. “Many have already asked if they can go on their own time, like in the morning, to get double workouts in. The fact they’re going on their own time and have been asking about it can be a good thing, and something that rubs off on everyone else as well.”
Now, the team will try to balance its excitement for the season’s start with a healthy respect of the obstacles still in its way.
“We want to be thankful we get a season,” Brown said. “That was one of my messages when we met last week: ‘Be smart. If you don’t feel well, don’t come to practice. Don’t do things that could jeopardize everybody else. Make the most of the time we do have, because we don’t know what COVID is necessarily going to do.’”