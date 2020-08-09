If an area football coach had been asked a few weeks ago if he thought the season would go on as scheduled, his answer likely would have been different from his peers.
Wamego’s Weston Moody felt the season would be held as scheduled. For him, the potential problems caused by shifting the season outweighed the potential solutions.
Manhattan’s Joe Schartz didn’t share that opinion. He believed the season would be delayed by a few weeks at the least, even though he thought keeping it in place was the state’s best option.
Rock Creek’s Shane Sieben was somewhere in between. On one hand, he tried to remain optimistic about his team starting on time. On the other, with the data and projections of the coronavirus pandemic seemingly changing daily, Sieben felt a sense of unease as the Kansas State High School Activities Association neared its decision.
“I tried to temper my expectations,” Sieben said. “You don’t want to get your hopes too high, and the last six months, it’s been one change after another. It was one of those things where I wasn’t going to worry until we had a decision.”
The coaches’ different expectations were reflected in the KSHSAA board of executive’s vote, which finished in a narrow 5-4 decision in favor of keeping the fall sports season in place.
Once the decision came, however, all of the coaches shared the same feeling: excitement.
“I think the kids need it more than anything,” Sieben said. “I can’t imagine being a high school senior with spring sports being taken away last year and now they go through a summer where they’re not getting any answers and clarity. Now we get news on school starting and an OK on football starting Aug. 17, which gives them something to look forward to.”
Kansas is one of 14 states that has not made changes to its fall sports season. Eleven states and Washington D.C. have postponed their football seasons until 2021.
While the coaches were aware of other states using different models for their football seasons, all three agreed the standard season schedule likely is Kansas’ best option from a purely athletics perspective.
A total delay of the football season across all classifications would have given schools more time to plan, but also would have reduced the ability to maneuver in the event that the coronavirus pandemic affects one or more schools. Other alternatives, like Texas’ decision to delay larger classifications while allowing smaller classifications to play, would have had problems of their own.
“It would have caused issues,” Moody said. “Partly because just trying to get games back, you can’t get games back. ... We play a few 5A teams. We’d have lost those games. Keeping the schedule as is avoids those issues.”
Pushing the fall season into the spring would have been an entirely different beast.
Moody and Sieben had discussed the possibility of flipping the fall and spring sports ahead of KSHSAA’s decision, because the majority of spring sports are better suited to adhere to social distancing and other coronavirus prevention measures. However, while the plan looks good on paper, both coaches said they felt the risk would have been compounded.
“With spring sports, I don’t know what they would have done,” Moody said. “If they would have flipped baseball to the fall, I don’t know what was on the table there. What happens if you do cancel the season, which is a possibility? Then you have to reschedule spring sports again.”
“I wasn’t against it, but as we got later in the summer, that’s really tough to switch schedules, find umpires,” Sieben added. “You’re asking an awful lot of your athletic directors to do that on such short notice.”
Now, all three coaches are operating with a start date in mind. All three will start official practices Aug. 17, which is the first date under the KSHSAA calendar they are allowed to do so.
They also know the football season is not in the clear yet as to whether it can run on schedule.
Virus prevention measures, which KSHSAA outlined in guidelines for each fall sport in a memo released in late July, will be the key as to whether the season can happen.
Even then, the coaches understand that the possibility of a smooth season isn’t in their control.
“It can change,” Schartz said. “We just saw that with Major League Baseball and the (Miami) Marlins. There’s no doubt there’s going to be interruptions to some people’s schedules based on whether they get sick or whether their opponent gets sick. I think everybody understands that’s going to happen.”