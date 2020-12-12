The Manhattan boys' basketball team made the mistake of letting Hayden's Geivonnii Williams get hot early.
It started with a Williams' 3-pointer from the corner over Manhattan's 2-3 zone. Williams shot out an imaginary arrow as he trotted past the Manhattan bench.
Moments later, the Hayden senior hit the exact same shot over the exact same defense. This time, he hopped his way down the floor while staring down Manhattan's players as they inbounded the ball.
Then, Williams pulled up from deep near the top of the key, sinking another 3-pointer over a late-reacting MHS defender. This time, he held three fingers up in the air as he backpedaled down the floor.
Soon after, Williams hit another 3-pointer from almost the exact same spot. In just under eight minutes, Williams had 12 points, more than Manhattan's entire team to that point as MHS head coach Benji George called a timeout with his team down 17-9.
From then on, the Indians threw everything but the kitchen sink at Williams. George tried defending him with a rotation of Joe Hall, Tate Brown and Brett Wilcoxson. Owen Braxmeyer even got in on the action at times.
However, it didn't really matter who was on Williams after a while. The 6-foot-1 guard bullied his way inside for layups against lighter defenders and shot over others.
In the end, Williams finished with 35 points on 12-for-16 shooting (5-for-6 3-pointers) to lead Hayden over Manhattan 66-58 on Friday night.
Williams' effort left George scratching his head as for what went wrong for his team. Hayden finished the game shooting 51% from the floor and 54% from 3-point range.
"We weren't very good at crowding his space and getting hands at him," George said. "We let him get comfortable. Once he got comfortable, we just couldn't get him out of his comfort zone. ... We had him pegged as a good player, but credit to him. He took it to us tonight."
With exception to Williams, Manhattan's defense was solid enough. Hayden's team outside of Williams shot just 35% from the floor and made 17% of its 3-pointers. None of Hayden's bench players registered a point.
Still, Williams' effort was simply too much for Manhattan to handle. It didn't help that Manhattan's Cade Perkins, who was set to do most of the man-to-man defending against Williams for the night, twisted his ankle five minutes into the game and didn't return.
"Cade had a great week of practice and I thought he played well last Saturday," George said. "It's just next man up."
Despite Williams' efforts, Manhattan stayed within striking distance for most of the game.
After not shooting well in their first game against Lawrence, the Indians started to find their shooting stroke as the game wore on. It started with Braxmeyer, who led Manhattan with 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting.
"Just find open gaps and penetrate the defense," Braxmeyer said. "That's been my game since I've played basketball. Get to the rim, shoot pull-ups, find the open guy when they converge on me. Tonight, I hit a 3-pointer, hit a couple pull-ups and that got me going."
Manhattan's Cameron Carr also had a strong performance. The 6-foot-1 sophomore has emerged as Manhattan's second scorer early in the season, as he scored 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting.
However, Manhattan's post play is still trying to find its footing. Manhattan's forwards combined for 16 points in the game, nine of which came from Cole Coonrod. Coonrod did most of his damage away from the basket, going 3-for-8 from 3-point range to score nine points.
"I think we need to move the defense a little more offensively," George said. "We're a little quick at times. We need to get touches in there."
With the loss, Manhattan falls to 0-2 on the season. It's the Indians' worst start since the 2009-2010 season, when that year's MHS team also went 0-2 to start the year. That team went on to finish the season 11-11.
"I feel like we have good chemistry, but we gave up 66 points tonight," Braxmeyer said. "We can't do that. Our chemistry is good on the offensive end, but we need to communicate more on the defensive end. Once our shots start falling, we'll be really good."
HAYDEN 66
MANHATTAN 58
Hayden (66)
Totals: 20-39 FG, 19-25 FT, 66 points
Geivonnii Williams 12-16 5-7 35, Jake Muller 1-1 5-6 8, Vacario Triplett 4-11 6-8 14, Trey Pivarnik 2-6 1-2 5, Joe Otting 1-3 2-2 4, Trent Duffey 0-2 0-0 0, Kaelin Rice 0-0 0-0 0
Manhattan (58)
Totals: 22-58, 6-11 FT, 58 points
Owen Braxmeyer 9-18 5-7 24, Cade Perkins 0-1 0-0 0, Mason Reid 1-1 0-0 2, Cade Wilson 0-3 1-2 1, Cameron Carr 4-10 0-0 11, Cole Coonrod 3-11 0-0 9, Jack Wilson 2-4 0-0 4, Tate Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Joe Hall 2-4 0-2 5, Brett Wilcoxson 0-1 0-0 0
Three point field goals made: Hayden 7 (Williams 6, Muller) Manhattan 8 (Carr 3, Coonrod 3, Braxmeyer, Hall)
Turnovers: Hayden 10, Manhattan 8