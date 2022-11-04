Manhattan High girls' tennis player Maura Wiens will continue her tennis career up north.
The senior signed with Southwest Minnesota State during a ceremony Friday morning at the Manhattan High West Campus Little Theater.
Wiens wrapped up her high school tennis course with an 11th-place finish at the 6A state tournament last month. It was her fourth state appearance after qualifying in doubles as a freshman and sophomore and singles as a junior.
She registered an overall record of 93-49 as a part of the Indians program.
Wiens said that while looking at colleges, she was drawn to schools in the northern Midwest, as her parents are preparing to move to the Minneapolis area in December.
Southwest Minnesota State — a Division II program in Marshall, Minnesota — caught her eye and she reached out to head coach Jon Parker.
"Their coach really emphasizes the whole team aspect, and they have a smaller office, so I'll get a lot of playing time," Wiens said. "All the girls are super nice. It's going to be really good."
Wiens will graduate from Manhattan High in December, just in time to join the Mustangs for the 2023 season. She will major in exercise science.
Wiens is the first player in Indians head coach Tony Ingram's seven seasons to sign with a college program.
"Having girls that are taking it and thinking about playing at the next level is a really great thing for the program," Ingram said. "I'm just really proud of Mara. She's been in the program at the varsity level for four years. The work she's put in during those four years with her dad and coach Inez from Genesis and being part of the team, she's going to be missed."
Wiens played tennis off and on prior to starting high school, splitting time with soccer. But upon her freshman year at Manhattan High, she committed to tennis and found success for herself there."
"(Southwest Minnesota State is) getting a lefty that can do a lot with a tennis ball," Ingram said. "She's a competitor. She's going to work. She's a great teammate. I think that's one of the things that is a constant with Maura: she's a great teammate and she'll fit in well. I'm excited to see what they do with her, and how much farther she can improve on her tennis game."
