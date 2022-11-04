DSC_0554.JPG
Manhattan High tennis player Maura Wiens (center right) while brother Carter Wiens (left), mother Peggy Wiens (center left) and father Dustin Wiens (right) look on during a ceremony at the Manhattan High School West Campus Little Theater on Friday.

 Staff photo by Zach DeLoach

Manhattan High girls' tennis player Maura Wiens will continue her tennis career up north.

The senior signed with Southwest Minnesota State during a ceremony Friday morning at the Manhattan High West Campus Little Theater.