RILEY — Steve Wagner has had time to decide when to start offseason workouts for his Riley County football team every year. This is his 37th year as the school’s head coach, after all, so he’s developed a routine.
This is the first time he’s had to do something entirely different.
“We have teacher in-service, so we’re letting the guys have a break before we start,” Wagner said. “We’re trying to keep everybody healthy and keep them away (from each other) so we at least have a better chance of starting the first practice with everybody healthy.”
Talk to Wagner and you meet a man taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously, perhaps more so than other high school coaches around the country. He said he doesn’t dwell on it, but he admitted to feeling both apprehension and anxiety about the coming season. He’s cut down on the number of football-related activities he’s led this offseason.
Last month, when KSHSAA voted to start the football season on time, Wagner said he was surprised. He expected the organization to push the season back a week or two. Instead, he’ll spend his 60th year of life coaching football — like usual.
“The people above us are the ones making the decisions, and my job is to coach the football team,” Wagner said. “So I don’t spend a lot of time worrying about what I don’t have control over. If they say we’re going to have a season, and our board says we’re going to have a season, and the administration says we’re starting on this date, then that’s what we’re going to do.”
Sporting a light-blue mask in the team’s weight room, which is decked out in equipment donated by graduate Jordy Nelson, Wagner added this: “I think everybody should have a little bit of apprehension. I don’t sit and dwell and worry about it, but yeah, I lean toward the ‘being safe rather than sorry’ side myself. But you’ve got to be careful, because a lot of people around here don’t.”
He laughed.
“You’ve already got people mad at you when you’re a football coach,” Wagner said, “for one reason or another.”
This season, Wagner has reason to believe those people will be in short supply.
The main reason involves the experience Riley County returns. Four of the Falcons’ five offensive linemen are back, for example, as are the following All-Mid-East League award winners: first-team selections Trey Harmison (receiver/cornerback), Bryan Hopper (running back/line), Jack White (line) and Ethan Bohnenblust (line) and honorable mention Avery Holle (running back/linebacker). This, Wagner said, is pretty uncommon.
He’s been around for quite some time, but to return this much experience?
“It’s really nice,” Wagner said. “We went out there a few times this summer, and you can call a play and run it. They know the offense, and they know exactly what they’re doing up front. Last year, that wasn’t the case, especially up front.
“Up front, it was so nice this summer. We’d go out there and they would be talking to each other, and they knew pretty much what they were doing and how to do it. As far as putting stuff in early in the season, you can get more accomplished when you have experience.”
Still, the few spots Riley County will need to fill are notable. Quarterback Garrett Harmison and backs Deon Barnes and Avery Brokenicky — the trio that kept their team’s offense humming all season — have graduated.
Here is where Wagner is hoping the returning experience will pay dividends. Senior Connor Holle will take over at quarterback. Senior Nic Allen, who missed all but two games last season with a foot injury, will handle the majority of carries at running back — though he also could play some wide receiver.
During August’s preseason practice, the Falcons are experimenting at some positions.
“I definitely realize I need to step up and I’m excited for that,” Allen said, “but I also realize we have a lot of other great players on offense, too.”
The Falcons, Allen added, are fired up to capture their goal every season: A state title. This year, though, that feeling is stronger because of how each of the last two seasons ended.
In 2018, Riley County took a 10-2 record into the 2A state title game, only to drop a 27-0 decision to Phillipsburg.
In 2019, the Falcons rode a 9-2 record into the semifinals, where they couldn’t keep up with Nemaha Central in a 39-14 loss.
The program remains without a state title.
“I know I look at it as motivation to go win one finally,” Allen said. “We haven’t won one in school history. I would love to be a part of the first state championship football team at Riley, and I know the rest of my team would too. We’re hungry and we want to go get one.”
If the Falcons do this year, a big reason why will be their experience.
A little extra fuel won’t hurt, either.
“Knowing that we’ve been there and we’ve been on the losing side of the state championship game, that makes us want it even more,” White said. “Coming off that loss to Nemaha last year, there’s just a fire burning for all of us to be prepared to come into this season hot and ready to go.”