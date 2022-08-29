Outlets across the state believe several area teams have the potential to make some noise this season.
The new high school media poll includes three of the eight area teams in its top 10 rankings, with two more schools receiving votes.
Manhattan High is ranked No. 9 in 6A. The Indians open the season Friday with No. 1 Derby. They will face No. 3 Wichita Northwest on Oct. 21, No. 6 Junction City on Oct. 7 and No. 7 Washburn Rural on Sept. 23. They will also play Hays, ranked No. 8 in 5A on Sept. 16.
CatchitKansas also lists Manhattan as No. 9, while 810 Varsity and Kpreps do not have it ranked.
The media voted Wamego No. 7 in 4A. The Red Raiders will play 3A No. 9 Concordia Sept. 16.
Wamego is No. 6 according to CatchItKansas.
Rock Creek came in at No. 4 in the media’s 3A top 10. The Mustangs open the year on the road at 2A No. 2 Southeast of Saline Friday. They’ll also take on 1A No. 3 St. Marys on Sept. 9, 2A No. 8 Silver Lake on Sept. 23 and 3A No. 9 Concordia on Oct. 21.
Kpreps ranked Rock Creek No. 3, while 810 Varsity ranked it No. 4 and CatchItKansas slotted it at No. 6.
Wabaunsee was not ranked in the media top 10, but received 10 points, which would be good for No. 11 in 1A. The Chargers did not appear in the other rankings.
Frankfort received 12 points in the media poll’s 8-Player Division II rankings, which would have tied it with Colony-Crest for No. 11. The Wildcats also did not earn a spot in the other rankings.
Riley County, Valley Heights and Blue Valley did not appear in any rankings systems.