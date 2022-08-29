IMG_6049.CR2.jpg
Buy Now

Rock Creek football players celebrate with their regional championship plaque after beating Hayden 21-14 in Topeka last season.

 Photo courtesy Mindy Vinduska

Outlets across the state believe several area teams have the potential to make some noise this season.

The new high school media poll includes three of the eight area teams in its top 10 rankings, with two more schools receiving votes.

Tags