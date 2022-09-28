Not everyone can inherit enough money to avoid work (“the curse,” as Oscar Wilde said, “of the drinking classes”), and those who make livings at sports gambling slave at it for 40-plus hours a week. Is that the best use of dwindling time and energy? I’d rather get thunderous ovations by powering through the crescendo note of Tom Jones’s “I Who Have Nothing” at the London Palladium while miniskirted stunners storm the stage. But as I learned from the philosophy courses I took at K-State under Dr. Charles Reagan, “ought” implies “can.” More on that in my forthcoming autobio, "If Only I'd Had Talent."

Meanwhile, sports gambling is as good as most of the distractions we flee to in order to avoid pondering our true fates. And how well it mirrors the tragic theater of the absurd that is life as a whole. All you need to know about life is that John Keats died at 25, Franz Schubert at 31, Joe Stalin at 75, and Mao Zedong at 83. There is no justice beneath the moon, and certainly none in sports gambling.