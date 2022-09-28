Not everyone can inherit enough money to avoid work (“the curse,” as Oscar Wilde said, “of the drinking classes”), and those who make livings at sports gambling slave at it for 40-plus hours a week. Is that the best use of dwindling time and energy? I’d rather get thunderous ovations by powering through the crescendo note of Tom Jones’s “I Who Have Nothing” at the London Palladium while miniskirted stunners storm the stage. But as I learned from the philosophy courses I took at K-State under Dr. Charles Reagan, “ought” implies “can.” More on that in my forthcoming autobio, "If Only I'd Had Talent."
Meanwhile, sports gambling is as good as most of the distractions we flee to in order to avoid pondering our true fates. And how well it mirrors the tragic theater of the absurd that is life as a whole. All you need to know about life is that John Keats died at 25, Franz Schubert at 31, Joe Stalin at 75, and Mao Zedong at 83. There is no justice beneath the moon, and certainly none in sports gambling.
Which brings me to the loathsome Green Wave of Tulane. Last week I made them my first two-starred pick of the season. They'd beaten us in Manhattan, when I bet against them, and then, to hurt our power rating even more, they lost at home as 12.5-point favorites to unheralded Southern Miss. On the all-important star basis, that dropped me to 4-3 for the week and 8-4 for the season, with Tulane responsible for three of those four losses. Most would kill for that record, but I want to be even better, just as coaches and pundits always urge teams to “get better — we MUST get better.” Take that, all you advocates of getting worse.
So my feelings for the Green Wave are not warm. I was so enraged when I heard the Tulane-Southern Miss score that I had to stop dancing in the streets of Aggieville over our win in Norman and flee to the nearest watering hole to drink it off my mind. The Wave had a huge 451-255 edge in yardage and a 26-13 edge in first downs. But they threw a pick six, missed two of three field-goal attempts (one was blocked), and had a punt blocked that set up a Southern Miss field goal. A Keystone Cops comedy of errors.
That’s why I’ll never tire of stressing the tipoff factors: Turnovers, Injuries, Penalties, Officiating in general, Field goals missed, and Flukes in general. You can spend 24/7 researching and analyzing just one game only to have it all go up in smoke, as my Tulane pick did, because of those factors. My sense is that they decide 80-90 percent of games against the spread, and they’re 99-percent unpredictable. All you can do is hope to win a few thanks to the tipoffs. To lose because of such outrages can drive you to curse the gods, smash windows and flog the house cat. If you can’t handle it, sports betting is not your calling.
What, then, makes this absurdity so seductive? Several things, and a major one may seem too obvious to mention: over time you’d win half the time even by picking BLINDLY. In the standard bet, there are only two possibilities: either the favorite covers or the underdog does. So it would seem that even minimal research and analysis should lift you from 50 percent winners to 60 percent. Yet to win 60 percent over the course of, say, a college-football season is the equivalent of hitting .400 in the majors. Winning 55 percent is considered rock solid.
Sportsbooks do have losing seasons, but in the long run they hold the whip hand because of the standard 10 percent “juice” or “vigorish” you pay when you lose — to win $100 you must risk $110. If they’re not making money by charging 10 percent juice, they can charge more.
That’s why I won’t quit my job, as much as I loathe it, as repo man for Rent-A-Mattesss. YOU try wrestling those cursed things down frat-house fire escapes while being pelted with beer! If I quit, though, wifey-poo would drive me nuts with her “Get a job!” nags. Never mind that in my jobless days, I’d unfailingly tape for her every episode of “Search for Tomorrow,” “One Life to Live” and “Days of Our Lives.” But it never stopped with her. She’d even sneer at my desperate efforts, bumbling as many doubtless were, to add zest to meals.
So let's get back to blasting Elvis’s “Viva Las Vegas” and making picks till we puke. As the signboard of an Aggieville bar once said, “Get bombed — what else ya gonna do?”
The Sage Selections
Season’s record: 8-3, 8-4 on the all-important star basis. Picks rated one to five stars. The more stars, the stronger the pick. Lines are from the Wednesday “Scores and Matchups” page of Covers.com at the time picks are posted. Times Central.
** 11 a.m. Saturday: OKLAHOMA –6.5 at TCU
** 11 a.m. Saturday: KANSAS ST –7.5 hosts Texas Tech
* 2:30 p.m. Saturday: KANSAS +3 hosts Iowa St
* 2:30 p.m. Saturday: BAYLOR –1.5 hosts Oklahoma St
* 6:00 p.m. Saturday: TULANE +2.5 at Houston
* 6:30 p.m. Saturday: TEXAS –9.5 hosts West Virginia
* 7:00 p.m. Saturday: NEW MEXICO ST –14.5 hosts Florida Int.
S. Bradley Miller of Manhattan is the Fabulous Sage.