Manhattan High's baseball team won't have to leave town in its quest for a regional title. The Indians, the No. 3 overall seed in the West, also is the top-ranked team in their regional, which also includes No. 6 Topeka High, No. 11 Junction City and No. 14 Hutchinson.
MHS hosts Hutchinson at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The winner faces either T-High or Junction at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday. The victorious team in that matchup will be the regional champion.
Manhattan finished the regular season with a 16-4 overall record.
The MHS softball team won't have to travel far, either.
Manhattan, which is the No. 9 seed in the West, faces eighth-seeded Campus High (out of Haysville) at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday. MHS and Campus are in the same regional as top-ranked T-High, which hasn't lost a game this season. T-High enters the regional 20-0 in 2021.
T-High faces Wichita Southeast immediately following the MHS/Campus game. The winner of those two contests will face off in the regional title game, slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WAMEGO
The Wamego softball team will host its regional. The Lady Raiders are the No. 4 seed, welcoming Ottawa High (No. 5), Labette County High (No. 12) and Baldwin High (No. 13) to town Wednesday.
Wamego, which is 15-5 this season, takes on Baldwin (6-14) at approximately 4:30 p.m., following the game between Ottawa and Labette County. The two winners then will face off for the regional championship Wednesday night.
The Wamego baseball team is in the same regional as the top-seeded squad in the West, Paola High, which finished the regular season 18-2. Wamego (13-7), the No. 8 seed, faces ninth-seeded Chanute at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winning team advances to face either Paola or El Dorado in the championship contest, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sunflower Elementary School in Paola.
RILEY COUNTY AND ROCK CREEK
The baseball and softball teams at Riley County and Rock Creek are in the same regional pools.
Rock Creek will host the baseball regional. It faces Sabetha High in the first round at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Riley County takes on Rossville at 5:30 p.m. Monday in St. George. Other matchups in the eight-team regional include Nemaha Central/St. Marys and Silver Lake/Marysville.
The four winning teams clinch spots in the semifinals, which will be held Wednesday. The regional championship will take place the same day, slated for 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The Riley County and Rock Creek softball teams also will take the diamond Monday. Riley County drew the top seed, Rossville High, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. Monday in Rossville. St. Marys and Sabetha also play Monday in Rossville. The two winning teams will square off in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday, seeking a spot in Tuesday's regional title tilt.
Rock Creek, the No. 3 seed, faces No. 6 seed Hiawatha at 3 p.m. Monday in Marysville. On the other side of the bracket is Nemeha Central/Marysville. The two squads that make it out of their first-round games will play in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday in Marysville.
The two semifinal winners will battle for the regional championship at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Marysville.
WABAUNSEE
The Wabaunsee High softball team earned the No. 3 seed in its regional, which will be held at the Bauer-Hoover Sports Complex in Wathena on Monday and Tuesday. WHS faces the hosts from Wathena, Riverside High, in the first round.
If Wabaunsee wins, it will face the winner of the Troy High/Valley Falls matchup. That game will start at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Wabaunsee baseball team has a play-in game at noon Monday. The Chargers struggled all season, entering their regional 1-19. Wabaunsee takes on Burlingame High, with the winner advancing to face top-seeded Mission Valley High.
All games in the regional will be held at Lyndon High in Lyndon.