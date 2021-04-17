Kiley Moody waited 11 years before saying “no” to her husband’s coaching ventures.
In 2018, the year Kiley celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with Weston, he accepted a job coaching track and football at Wamego High. He wanted to help with basketball, too.
But the Moodys had just moved from Manhattan, where their oldest child, Amaia, still attended daycare during the week.
Maia’s younger brother, Grayson, would start school that fall, and Kiley had just changed jobs.
After a decade-plus of coaching compromises, Kiley couldn’t make another.
“We just have a lot,” she told Weston. “Could you please not do a winter sport?”
Kiley knew she was asking a lot of Weston, who’s either played or coached multiple sports since childhood. He played four in high school — football, baseball, basketball, track — and has coached the same four (often simultaneously) since he stopped playing.
“I want things on my plate,” Weston once told a head coach back when he was an assistant. “And I like a full portion.”
That initiative helped Weston rise through the coaching ranks. Since graduating from Fort Hays State, he’s blown his whistle all over Kansas: from Southeast of Saline to Warrensburg to Salina South to Fort Riley to Manhattan and, finally, to Wamego.
Weston’s newest job began March 26, when the Red Raiders’ baseball team opened its season against Nemaha Central. The first-year head coach decided to trade his track whistle for a manager’s uniform in September 2019.
Once again, Kiley approved under one condition.
“I was all in,” Kiley said. “As long as we didn’t add a winter sport.”
◊◊◊
Weston learned his hustle from his dad, Steve. Steve Moody wasn’t just a fireman, a welder and a carpenter. He also mowed lawns and earned his bachelor’s degree in technology while raising a family.
“Just a grinder,” Weston said. “He was an only-live-once type of guy.’”
Weston applied his dad’s verve to sports.
From 2002 to 2006, Weston’s calendar centered on whatever sport was in season at Salina South High School. He played fullback and middle linebacker in the fall, point guard and power forward during winter and centerfield and pitcher in the spring. He sprinted the 100-meter race as a senior.
Naturally, Weston’s coaches left sizable impressions on him. He still considers Ken Stonebreaker, then his football coach and now Salina South’s athletics director, one of the best people he knows. And Weston still would run through concrete for Dave Dunham, Stonebreaker’s “spit-in-your-face angry” defensive coordinator, who later hired Weston as an assistant.
“Sports were kind of my outlet,” Weston said. “I loved the structure of sports. They taught me discipline.”
Those teachings steered Moody away from trouble and toward college. He played football and baseball at Fort Hays State, where he majored in Spanish and earned his teaching certificate so he could pursue coaching.
During a freshman computer class, he discovered something else worth pursuing. Kiley Eisenhour matched Weston’s ambition and energy. While Weston juggled baseball, football and a prominent role in the Hispanic American Leaders Organization, Kiley balanced work, school and student government.
Their friends often wondered how the couple would ever manage children while keeping such hectic schedules.
“You’re going to be running around crazy,” Kiley remembers a roommate saying. “I don’t know how you’ll be able to hold them down.”
Like they did with most things, Kiley and Weston powered straight through their friends’ barbs. The couple married one week after they graduated in 2007 and moved to Warrensburg, Mo., one year later. Kiley landed an assistantship at the University of Central Missouri; Weston became the defensive coordinator at Warrensburg High.
Two years later, Dunham called Moody with a “Godfather” offer. Dunham had been named head football coach at Salina South, and he wanted Moody as his defensive coordinator. The only problem: Kiley was still in grad school.
◊◊◊
For 12 months, the Moodys loved each other from a distance. At first, Kiley drove 175 miles from Warrensburg in a brown Toyota Camry to see Weston each weekend. Then she found a job in Manhattan, which knocked about 100 miles off her commute.
Weston rarely split the driving duties. Practice dominated his weekdays; film consumed his weekends. Before Hudl, Weston spent Saturday nights watching hours of film just so he could note downs, distances and the result of each play. On Sundays, he’d meet a coach from the following week’s opponent to exchange notes and DVDs.
That left Kiley and Weston with Saturday afternoons, Sunday morning, “and that’s it,” Weston said. Kiley drove home each Sunday afternoon and returned the following Friday in time to watch the team Weston was coaching.
The cycle continued through fall, winter, spring. Football, basketball, baseball. Kiley looked for jobs closer to Weston but couldn’t find any. Weston couldn’t leave his dream job.
“I told her, ‘I’ve got to stay here,”’ Weston said. “This is my long-term deal. I’ll stay here for as long as it takes.”
So Kiley kept driving; she didn’t mind, actually. She set her own schedule in Warrensburg, and the drive became more manageable once she moved to Manhattan (even if she sublet a basement during the week).
She considered the arrangement a “short-term discomfort for a long-term gain.” Weston considered himself lucky.
“I don’t think it would have worked with anybody else,” he said. “I’m glad this marriage has worked, because I don’t think anybody else could put up my crap.”
Circumstances changed one day in 2010, when Kiley was driving to a colleague’s house. As Kiley slowed the car looking for a parking spot, another driver rear-ended her and spun her car into a ditch.
Kiley suffered no serious injuries, but she could’ve — the car was “in bad shape” — and if she had, Weston couldn’t have helped. That realization shook him from 70 miles away.
“I just need to stop being selfish,” Weston told himself. “I need to get a job around the area.”
◊◊◊
True to his word, Weston agreed to coach middle school football and track at Fort Riley shortly after Kiley’s car accident. Today, he recognizes that the experience he gained teaching fundamentals there helped prepare him for the head coaching gigs he’d eventually earn. But in the moment, he lacked that perspective.
All he could see then was a backward career move. He’d left a job coordinating high-level football for a gig where he had to teach every player to do everything.
“They’re military kids,” Weston said. “A lot of them are transient. They’ve never played before.”
Without his Friday night thrills, Weston’s mind wandered. And when Weston’s mind wandered, he says, he tended to find trouble.
“I’m usually doing something unconventional,” Weston said of his free time. “Probably dangerous, to be honest.”
As a kid, he’d break curfew or sneak out of the house between sports seasons. And when the Fort Riley job wasn’t engaging him the same way his Salina South gig had, he decided to go teach English in a Brazilian favela — a low-income neighborhood.
Weston used teaching materials from Kansas University’s language department, and KU always sent information about teaching seminars with the material. But Weston never showed interest until he received one from a professor of Portuguese. Weston learned that the Jayhawks had a school in Brazil where volunteers could teach English as a second language.
“Holy cow,” Weston remembers thinking. “This is just right up my alley. I’d love to do this.”
Soon after, Weston boarded a flight to Rocinha, Brazil’s most crowded urban slum. The town packs 100,000 people into 355 acres (less than one square mile) of land. And back then, it was controlled by Amigos dos Amigos, a violent gang that still runs many drug-selling points in Brazil’s Northern and Western regions.
Nothing could deter Weston, however. Not danger, not a language barrier (he spoke Spanish but not Portugese), not even his expectant wife.
Kiley was four months pregnant with Amaia when Weston discovered the volunteer opportunity, but the couple saw Weston’s options the same way: If not now, when?
“When was I going to get that opportunity again?” Weston said. “I was about to have a kid; I knew I had to do something I’d never done before. And she was the cool wife. She just said, ‘Yeah, go do it.’”
For the next four months, Kiley heard from Weston once every couple of days. Rocinha lacked cell service, which made it hard for Weston to check in regularly.
When they could talk, Weston told Kiley about great food and a warm host family. He failed to mention that he rode to his host family’s house on the back of a motorcycle after his ride from the airport never showed. And he couldn’t worry Kiley with the story when, after staying out later than his host family recommended, Weston encountered a knife-wielding robber.
He waited until he returned home to tell that one.
“I got robbed one time when I was there,” Weston said. “It wasn’t that big a deal.”
◊◊◊
Since the Moodys settled in Wamego, they’ve moved just as fast in smaller circles. After Kiley commutes 40 minutes round trip to teach leadership courses at Kansas State, she bounces between gymnastics classes, soccer practices, Bible clubs and Wamego baseball games.
When Weston isn’t on the diamond, he’s lifting with his football players each morning or meeting with his “leadership council” on Zoom. He still meets with his former track athletes, too.
Away from school, Kiley said her husband prefers “expensive hobbies.” He played golf for awhile; then he trained for triathlons. Now he’s investing in Bitcoin.
“He can’t just take walks,” Kiley said. “(He can’t) do those kinds of things. He likes hobbies that take more resources and equipment.”
The Moodys have big plans for their cryptocurrency nest egg. Kiley said she and Weston plan to tour the U.S. in an RV once they retire. Weston wants to visit all 195 countries (he’s already hit 28) and climb one of the world’s tallest mountains.
Neither voyager is in a rush, however. At 36, both have plenty of time to achieve their goals. Kiley likes her leadership work, and Weston still loves coaching. He’s excited to watch his children evolve in the Red Raiders’ program.
But once they leave?
“After the kids are done, I might be living in some other country,” Weston said. “I have no idea.”