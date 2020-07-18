TOPEKA — For a brief moment Saturday night, Kansas high school sports appeared to almost be back to normal.
Despite fans and coaches wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the heat index reaching 108 degrees during the first quarter, the energy at the Kansas Shrine Bowl was unhindered. Players on the East All-Star and West All-Star teams were celebrating on the Hummer Sports Park turf as though it were a Friday night in October. The crowd, which was limited to 2,000, still provided a healthy environment for the players as they took the field.
And when the whistle blew, the West team held on for a hard-fought 14-9 victory.
Two area athletes earned starts for their respective teams, with Wamego’s Taybor Vetter starting at slot receiver for the East and Manhattan’s Tyce Hoover lining up at tight end for the West.
Kansas State incoming offensive lineman Hadley Panzer also started for the West, lining up at left tackle.
The East opened scoring in the first quarter after defensive back Kamble Havercamp (Centralia) intercepted West quarterback Jackson Kavanagh (Salina Central) at the West 34-yard line. The East used Evan Ranallo’s 6-foot-2 frame for a jump-ball completion for 24 yards one play later to put itself into the red zone.
However, the East team couldn’t cross the goal line, instead settling for a 22-yard field goal from Ranallo.
Besides the field goal, the first quarter largely was dominated by defense. Both teams combined for just one first down and 35 yards of total offense in the opening period. The result was a 3-0 East lead heading into the second quarter.
Riley County’s Garrett Harmison took over at quarterback for the West to begin the second quarter and immediately made a difference. The outgoing senior, who is set to play basketball at Manhattan Christian College, completed 6 of his 7 passes for 73 yards on his first drive to lead the West to the game’s first touchdown, scored on a 1-yard rush from Kade Melvin (Norton Community).
Following an unsportsmanlike penalty from Hoover after the score, the West faked the extra point, with Chance Omli (Eisenhower) completing a pass to Ty Garrett (Salina South) to put the West up 8-3 with 5:28 left in the half.
The East had an opportunity to respond when Haverkamp intercepted a second Kavanagh pass and returned it to the West’s 27-yard line. However, the East’s drive stalled out inside the red zone again.
This time, Ranallo’s 22-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left with 20 seconds remaining in the half. The result was an 8-3 West lead heading into the locker room.
Coming out of the break, the West wasted no time getting back on the scoreboard. Dalton Miller (Great Bend) broke off of a 44-yard run up the middle for a touchdown with 8:01 left in the third quarter. The West attempted another two-point conversion, but failed, extending its lead to 14-3.
The East finally broke into the end zone at the start of the fourth quarter. Following a 38-yard pass from Quinn Buessing (Axtell) to Gabe Garber (Sabetha), Conor Haviland (Humboldt) plunged in from 1 yard out for the East’s first touchdown with 10:29 left in the game.
The East failed to convert the ensuing two-point conversion, cutting the West’s advantage to 14-9.
The East nearly completed its comeback a few minutes later.
On fourth down, and needing 20 yards for a go-ahead touchdown, Buessing heaved a lofted ball toward the outside. C.J. Horton (Fort Scott) used his 6-foot-6 frame to come down with the ball in the end zone, appearing to — momentarily — give the East the lead.
However, a penalty flag greeted Horton as he got off the ground. Celebration turned to despair as officials called offensive pass interference. The East turned the ball over on downs the next play.
The East had one more opportunity to take the lead late in the game, as it took over with three minutes left on the clock. But the West defense prevailed, with Keaton Robertson (Maize) sacking quarterback Chase Torkelson (Basehor-Linwood) on fourth down to put an end to the East’s rally.
From there, the West ran out the clock and held on for the five-point win.
LOCAL PLAYER STATISTICS
Garrett Harmison, Riley County, QB
7-9 passing, 90 passing yards, -8 rushing yards, 0 total touchdowns
Taybor Vetter, Wamego, WR
4 receptions, 45 yards, 0 touchdowns
Tyce Hoover, Manhattan, TE
0 receptions, 0 yards, 0 touchdowns