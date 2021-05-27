Trailing 5-0 in the fifth inning, Rock Creek senior Brooks Whaley descended the steps of the Mustangs’ dug out, gathered his teammates and spoke the words he believed would spark a comeback.
“Let’s go,” Whaley said. “We’re winning this game. There’s nobody standing between that except for us.”
One inning later, Whaley fulfilled his own prophecy with an RBI-single to right field that broke a 5-5 tie. Rock Creek emptied its dugout to greet senior Caden Vinduska, who scored the go-ahead run and chest-bumped fellow senior Ben Wick to celebrate.
Rock Creek scored eight unanswered runs during its 8-5 win over Bishop Ward in Thursday’s state quarterfinal at Tointon Family Stadium. The turnaround required faith, confidence and quality at-bats. And during its third trip to state, the Mustangs’ senior class, which composes two-thirds of its varsity roster, boasted plenty of each.
“We’re just winners,” Whaley said. “That’s what this class has always been. I know it makes (Rock Creek head coach) Shane (Sieben) go a little bald, but we thrive in those situations.”
The Mustangs (19-5) began their resurgence in the fifth, right after Whaley delivered his rally cry. Sophomore Maddox Ibarra scored on a throwing error at second base; senior Mason Sturdy plated Whaley with a double to right-center field; and Zack Becker drove in Sturdy with a single to centerfield. Bishop Ward (14-6) starter Sergio Fierro, who’d allowed just four baserunners through four innings, finished the fifth but would not pitch beyond it.
Relievers Connor Taylor and Erik Tapia, who split the sixth, couldn’t stop the Mustangs’ momentum, either. After walking two and allowing a single to Vinduska that loaded the bases, Taylor hit Ibarra, which scored Dawson Zenger. Tanner Chistensen slid head-first into home plate on a passed ball before Whaley, Sturdy and Sophomore Ethan Burgess added RBIs.
Christensen also sealed the win with a perfect seventh inning, which capped a lengthy relief stint for the Mustangs’ resident sidewinder. He allowed two runs in 3 2/3 innings on four hits and no walks while striking out five batters.
Christensen stifled the Cyclones’ bats from while throwing from his awkward arm slot, particularly when he threw his sweeping, spinning, knee-bending curveball. Multiple batters braced for a bruise against Christensen before his pitch hooked over the plate for a strike.
“He’s got a little frisbee over there,” Sieben said of Christensen. “He’s been fantastic for us. Just an incredible year for him.”
Christensen entered the game after Sturdy, the Mustangs’ ace and an Emporia State commit, ran into trouble during the fourth inning. Sturdy only needed 35 pitches to throw three scoreless innings, but in the fourth, he lost his grip — both on the game and on the baseball.
The humidity in Manhattan hovered around 70 percent during Thursday’s game. So the more Sturdy threw, the more he could’ve used the rosin that the Mustangs left back in St. George.
Sturdy only allowed one hit against the Cyclones, but he walked two batters and hit another in the fourth. All three runners scored and were charged to the Mustangs’ starter, but he still redeemed himself with two hits and two RBIs during the Mustangs’ win.
“There’s nothing like the state atmosphere,” Sturdy said. “It gives you goosebumps standing next to your teammates, your best friends. There’s nothing like it.”
The Mustangs’ crowd, which filled about half the stadium and was the biggest Whaley had seen during the quarterfinals, added to the ambiance. And thanks to that support, the Mustangs’ resilience and Whaley’s pep talk, Rock Creek will play Minneapolis in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday.
Sieben hasn’t decided which pitcher will start the game. But he knows Whaley, whom he considers “the toughest competitor I’ve ever coached,” will take the mound at some point.
Whaley said he's "absolutely" prepared for that challenge, which is exactly why Sieben trusts him. Whaley's confidence (which, he admits, sometimes borders on brashness) suits him best in high-leverage moments. And as the Mustangs proved against Bishop Ward, it's contagious.
“It’s a little bit cockiness,” Whaley said. “That gets me in trouble sometimes, but I feel like I want the ball when the game is on the line and when my teammates need me.”