There was a time this season when Peyton Weixelman couldn't make a shot from behind the 3-point line.
Over the course of two games against Topeka High and Emporia, Weixelman combined to go 1-for-10 from behind the arc. Manhattan lost both games, and Weixelman's confidence appeared to be in shambles.
But with one game remaining before the high school postseason, Weixelman found his stride. The Indians' guard made three of his four 3-pointers against Highland Park, playing a key role in Manhattan's 62-54 victory to round out its season.
The trend continued into the playoffs, as Weixelman went 7-for-10 from 3-point range in the postseason. That included a 4-for-4 performance in Manhattan's 69-67 win over Wichita East.
With Manhattan's state tournament loss to Haysville-Campus being the final game of his high school career, Weixelman leaves MHS as the Indians' all-time leader in 3-point percentage. Weixelman made 49% of his career 3-point attempts. The previous record was a 46.2% mark.
During his senior year, Weixelman made 50% of his 3-pointers, the second best single-season mark by an Indians' player. Zach Nelson holds the record with his 51% mark in the 2010 season.
"He can miss 1,000 of them and I don't care. I want him to keep shooting the ball," head coach Benji George said after Manhattan's loss to Topeka. "There's nobody on our team we have more belief in shooting the ball."
Weixelman's shooting also showed up at the free throw line, as he finished captured the MHS record for free throw percentage in a season. Weixelman made 88.6% of his free throws, topping Brad Kvasnicka's previous record of 86.4% set in 1983.
Weixelman wasn't the only player to become a record-breaker for Manhattan this season. Raeshon Riddick also capped off his high school career with a record to his name.
Riddick set Manhattan's single-season record for field goal percentage, making 64.2% of his shots during the season. The mark tops Howard Bonser's previous record of 63.8%.
Riddick finished his career having shot 59.6% from the floor. That is the fourth-highest percentage in MHS history. He also finished inside Manhattan's all-time top 20 in scoring, total rebounding and games played. He is also one of only 20 players in MHS history to finish with over 500 points and 250 rebounds in a career.
Antonio Barron also climbed into the record books by making 46% of his 3-pointers, good for the seventh-best single season performance in MHS history. As a junior, Barron made just 11% of his 3-point attempts.
As a team, Manhattan made the third-most 3-pointers in a season in school history by converting 111 chances. The Indians also had the seventh-best single season mark in school history in 3-point percentage (36.6%).