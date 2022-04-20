Wefald 1st, MHS boys golf 4th at Shawnee Mission NW Staff reports Apr 20, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan High's Jonathan Wefald takes a swing from the hole 9 fairway at the Manhattan Country Club during an invitational on April 11. Wefald finished first Monday with a score of 73. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jonathan Wefald took first individually Monday to lead the Manhattan High boys’ golf team to a fourth-place finish at the 16-team tournament at Shawnee Mission Northwest.Wefald shot a 73 — which matched his second-place score from last week — to lead the field. It was his first time topping a tournament leaderboard this season.The Indians shot a 321 as a team, which is their second-best score this year.Shawnee Mission East took first at 306, Olathe West was second at 311 and Olathe South was third at 318.Tate Reid came in 12th at 80 for Manhattan.Miles Braxmeyer tied for 29th at 83, Owen Kandt tied for 36th at 85, Grant Snowden tied for 48th at 88 and Kaiden Siebert finished 64th at 93.The Indians will compete at Seaman on Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section LSU football running back Corey Kiner enters the transfer portal 1:08+3 4 observations from Wisconsin football's 13th spring practice +4 Wyoming defensive end Sabastian Harsh making most of opportunities with Cowboys Latest News New Mexico fines film company over Alec Baldwin shooting Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife K-State names Olympic Training Facility GMCF to host Grow Green Match Day on Friday City approves development agreement for $40M Aggieville project City approves resolution supporting $650 million Scorpion Biological project City commission votes 3-2 to give Manhattan government employees raises Police report for April 20, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBiotech company to hire 500 for $650M Manhattan projectCity to consider agreement for $40M Aggieville commercial, residential projectJon Wefald, K-State turnaround leader, dies of heart attackBalman family leads effort to build indoor aquatics facility after son's death, KSU Natatorium closureJon WefaldCity to celebrate Bridget Everett DayRandolph man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after fatal car crash last JulyJunction City teacher responds to outcry over racist tweetsK-State men's basketball adds Mississippi State transferGirl testifies about sexual abuse by 35-year-old man Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads 1x2.5 Multiple positions - Bus 1x2 Multiple positions - District Bulletin