It was a tightly contested first half in Friday’s girls’ basketball game between Manhattan High and Washburn Rural.
Manhattan held the lead at the end of the first quarter. The second period featured multiple lead changes and ended with Washburn Rural taking a 23-20 lead into the locker room.
The second half was a different story, as the Junior Blues had their way.
They scored the first six points of the third quarter and went on to win 52-38.
Manhattan (8-9) held a narrow one-point lead, 10-9, at the end of the opening quarter.
The hosts continued to lead until back-to-back 3-pointers from Washburn Rural (15-2) gave the visitors a 21-16 advantage. MHS didn’t lead again.
After the 6-0 spurt to open the second half, the Junior Blues never looked back.
“We always talk about coming out in the first three or four minutes of the third quarter and making a statement,” Washburn Rural head coach Kevin Bordewick said. “We did that tonight. There were some shots that Manhattan missed at the beginning of the third quarter that could have evened (things) out a little bit. But I thought we took care of (the ball), because we had high-percentage shots. I thought that 6-0 run was big for us.”
The third quarter was one MHS rather would forget.
“The third quarter, we just had trouble (scoring),” Manhattan head coach Scott Mall said. “We missed a couple layups. We forced a couple of shots. Defensively, we gave up too many easy baskets — (far more) than we wanted to. Offensively, we just needed to be more efficient.”
In the fourth quarter Manhattan’s offense finally got some shots to fall.
Avery Larson led Manhattan in scoring with 19 points — 14 came in the final two quarters — in the loss.
Brooklyn DeLeye played a starring role for the visitors. She led the Junior Blues in scoring with 18 points. She scored 15 of her points in the second half.
“(Brooklyn) is a really good player,” Mall said. “She can shoot the ball. She is really good with either hand, and she runs the floor really well. I thought we did a good job against her, but she got some of her points late when we were trying to scramble and put pressure on them.”
Despite the defeat, Mall was pleased how his team played against Washburn Rural, which entered Friday ranked No. 3 in Class 6A in the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association poll.
“I thought defensively, for the most part, we played really well,” Mall said. “We played probably one of the best two or three teams in the state — and we are right there with them if we had just scored some points in the third quarter. You've got to feel good about that. We need to keep getting better, make good decisions and put the ball in the hole.”