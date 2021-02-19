Washburn Rural held a 35-31 lead over Manhattan to end the first half of Friday’s boys’ basketball game.
The Junior Blues extended their advantage to 48-38 with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter.
Down 51-42 to begin the final period, the Indians dug deep and nearly pulled off a come-from-behind win.
Ultimately, Manhattan’s rally fell just short, losing 59-53 at home on senior night.
The Indians (8-9) closed to within two points, 53-51, with 4:22 remaining.
But that was all Manhattan could muster for a comeback, as Washburn Rural (11-6) held on for the six-point road victory.
Washburn Rural started the game strong and jumped out to an early 9-3 lead. Manhattan cut the deficit to 11-9, and by the end of the first quarter, had edged ahead 18-17.
That was the only time the Indians led. The hosts had six players score in the first quarter. Tate Brown came in off the bench and knocked down two 3-pointers.
“We see it from him every day,” Manhattan head coach Benji George said. “Tate’s perimeter shooting has really stepped up the last six or seven games. His perimeter shooting has really been a big lift for us. He was playing with a lot of confidence tonight.”
The visitors took back the lead early in the second quarter and maintained their advantage for the rest of the contest.
With a four-point lead at the break, Washburn Rural didn't let up in the third period. The Junior Blues drove the lane and converted high-percentage shots in the paint and at the free throw line. Joe Berry gave the Indians fits on his drives to the basket.
Berry finished the game with 10 points.
“Joe gets us going,” Washburn Rural head coach Dave Brown said. “When Joe can get to the paint and make some plays, that is a good thing. He is very good at that. It opened up some perimeter shots for different people at different times.”
Cameron Carr led Manhattan in scoring with 16 points. And most of those points came when they were needed most — he scored 11 in the second half.
George said he was proud of his team’s fight.
“I thought we left (everything) on the floor,” George said. “Wednesday night (against Highland Park), we questioned that a little bit. And I thought the players responded tonight. We really left it all on the floor. There are no moral victories, but we showed that this should this be a playoff game — that we can get the job done.”
The hosts had possessions in the closing stretch of the contest that might have altered the result. But the Indians couldn't convert.
“We took the easy way out on offense a little bit late,” George said. “We settled more than we should have. We should have kept attacking the rim.”
Manhattan’s leading scorer, Owen Braxmeyer, had opportunities to score in the closing moments, but Washburn Rural’s defense didn't make it easy.
Braxmeyer finished the game with 10 points.
“(Washburn Rural) is very familiar opponent,” George said. “I think they know his strengths and weaknesses, and they do a good job of scouting that. But I thought Owen did a good job of making some plays and stuck with it through the frustrations. I am sure there are a few he would like to have back. It is what it is. It is a tough game.”
Brown said he wasn't surprised to see Manhattan make a late push in the fourth quarter.
“You could tell (Manhattan) was playing for their seniors tonight,” Brown said. “They played very hard. They played probably as assertive and aggressive as I have seen from a Manhattan team this year. I thought they played extremely well.”
Brown said he was pleased his team found a way to put the clamps on the Indians' offense.
“Defensively, we did what we had to do down the stretch,” Brown said. “They missed some shots, and we got some rebounds. I was more concerned about us rebounding than anything (because) of our lack of size. We showed a little bit of fight there the last few possessions.”
Manhattan closes the regular season next week with a pair of road games: at Seaman on Tuesday followed by a game at Hayden three days later.
George believes his team still can make this a special season.
“I like what I see,” George said. “If we play that hard and keep our nose to the grindstone the way we did (tonight), I think we could be a dangerous team. You see teams go on runs every March. We did it last year.
"I like what we have. I think we are coming together as a more complete team. Even though tonight did not go our way, I still think we have a chance to come in tomorrow and be better, and we can get better next week.”