After defeating Seaman at home Thursday, the Manhattan High boys’ basketball team hoped it could string together back-to-back victories.
That didn't happen, as MHS fell to Washburn Rural, 57-43, on the road Saturday.
Washburn Rural controlled the first half.
At the end of the first quarter, the Junior Blues led 16-10. Washburn Rural pulled away in the second period, though, as it outscored MHS 14-5. The Indians (4-5) went into the break trailing 30-15.
The MHS offense picked up after halftime, combining to score 28 points over the final two quarters. But Manhattan couldn't slow down Washburn Rural's (8-2) offensive attack, as the hosts scored 27 points of their own in the second half.
Jack Wilson took top scoring honors for Manhattan in the loss, scoring 11 points.
MHS returns to the court Tuesday, hosting Topeka High. Tuesday's game will tip off at approximately 7:45 p.m.