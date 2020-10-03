PAOLA — Wamego’s three-game winning streak came to an abrupt end at the hands of the No. 2 Paola Friday night as the Red Raiders lost 48-7.
The Raiders fell behind early, as the Panthers had a pick-six on Wamego’s first possession of the night. The score put Paola up 7-0 with 9:40 left on the clock. Paola intercepted another Hayden Oviatt pass to end the Raiders’ second possession and converted it to a touchdown to go up 14-0 with seven minutes remaining in the first period.
Wamego (3-2) was able to stall any additional Panther scoring in opening quarter, but the Panthers quickly forced a punt in the beginning of the second. They just as quickly added seven points to their side of the board with less than a minute and a half coming off the clock.
They then intercepted their third pass of the night, which quickly turned into a fourth touchdown, moving the score to 28-0. Paola added one more touchdown in the period, 34-0, and was threatening on the Wamego 1-yard line as the clocked ticked down. However, the Raider defensive wall prevented that final push, leaving the score 34-0.
Paola (5-0) posted its final two touchdowns in the third period, moving the score to 48-0. As a result, the fourth quarter started with a running clock.
That’s when Wamego had its best offensive moment of the night, scoring on a 7-yard pass play from Oviatt to Colyer Brummett. Noah Ficke tapped in the extra point, putting up the final score of the night, 48-7.
Wamego’s road won’t get easier, as the Raiders host top-ranked Bishop Miege on Friday night.