WAMEGO — Wamego softball aces Maya Gallagher and Peyton Hardenburger are looking to continue their dominant season as they head into the Class 4A softball regionals.
The Red Raiders (19-1) are coming fresh off of an NCKL League Championship title on May 11th and an undefeated 10-0 league record.
Wamego has outscored its league opponents 85-7, averaging 1.8 runs given up per game, never giving up double-digit hits to the opposition and tossing a few no-hitters in the process.
The offensive and defensive efforts that Wamego has provided have made this team’s formula a successful one.
The defending state champions were confident in themselves going into the 2022 campaign, but they weren’t expecting the kind of production they’ve gotten from their 1-2 punch in the circle.
“Coming off of a state title, we obviously lost some pieces that helped us win that title, but we also brought back some great players and had some freshmen step up,” Wamego coach Luke Meyer said. “In softball, pitching is everything. You can score all of the runs you want, but if your pitchers are allowing a lot of runs, you won’t be successful.
“Maya and Peyton allow our offense to play comfortably and play our game. What they do day in and day out is give us freedom on the offensive side of the ball. Even if we have a bad hitting night, we know our starting pitching is going to show up for us. Our goal is to win a state title and they have what it takes to lead us there.
“If you aren’t in it to win a state title then why play?”
Gallagher came into her junior year as the reigning All-Flint Hills Softball Player of the Year.
This season, she’s fanned 97 batters, holds a 2.04 ERA and has tossed two no-hitters while getting everyone’s best shot.
“Personally, I’ve grown a lot over the last couple of years,” Gallagher said. “I’ve had to adjust my form to pitch my best a few times. Last year we were just lucky we got to play, but we didn’t know what it would take to win a state title. This year, we know what it takes
“Being a state champion doesn’t happen automatically. We had to work hard for that. We obviously were hyped and excited about what the year has brought us, but we can’t have big heads and be overly confident. We’ve adapted, grown and matured as a team. Our growth is what will carry us for the rest of this year.”
While Gallagher was here for Wamego’s state title win last year, freshman Hardenburger is experiencing this team’s success for the first time this year.
“My freshman year has been nothing but good to me,” Hardenburger said. “I’ve bonded with a lot of the upperclassmen, on and off the field. In high school, you really can’t guarantee the highest level of competition. Getting to know these girls and learning from them helped me. It helps being surrounded by people that know how to win.”
Hardenburger’s entrance to the Kansas high school softball scene was as loud as they come.
The freshman has put up 136 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched this season while not giving up a single run and never losing a start. The right-hander has had one of the most dominant freshman years in recent memory.
“For me, I set a lot of personal goals for myself,” Hardenburger said. “I wanted my ERA to be under 0.50, a certain amount of strikeouts, hits allowed and stuff like that. I tried my best to keep that intensity to myself even when you don’t necessarily play the best teams that you want to play. This year presented a lot for me and it has been really good.”
After all of the successes that the starting pitchers and the team has had this year, they aren’t done achieving what they want yet.
“We are only focusing on the first game of regionals,” Gallagher said. “We aren’t focusing on anything past our first game from here on out. We want to make sure that we are putting our best foot forward. We want to give it all we have and move on to the next game.”
Wamego will host Baldwin in the opening round of the Class 4A regional. The Red Raider girls are the top seed on the west half of the bracket.