TOPEKA — This year’s Wamego football team was meant for great things … and the players lived up to the expectations, as it took an undefeated season into Saturday’s 4A state championship game against Bishop Miege.
But great things come to an end, and the Red Raiders’ season ended with the 35-14 loss to the Stags.
A public school has not won the championship since 2013 and Wamego put it all on the field to try and break that streak.
The first period was scoreless for both teams, then Miege put up a touchdown at 10:20 in the second quarter, on a 19-yard pass. With the extra point, it went up 7-0.
The Raiders answered back two minutes later when QB Colin Donahue handed the ball off to Hayden Oviatt, who went on a 42-yard scamper. Noah Ficke’s kick tied the game.
Miege then moved up by seven, with a 5-yard run and good kick, 14-7. The Raiders quickly gave the ball back to the Stags, and they scored on a 32-yard pass play to move the score to 21-7.
Wamego gained some momentum going into the locker room, as Donahue connected with Hagan Johnson for an 11-yard touchdown pass. Ficke’s kick closed the gap to 21-14. The Raiders were also able to stop a last minute Miege score, when Wyatt Burgess picked off a Stag pass in the end zone, taking it out to the eight yard line, where the half ended.
The Raiders had a couple of good scoring opportunities in the second half, with the ball inside the Miege five-yard line, but were unable to push it through. In the meantime, the Stags added two more TDs to their side of the board, one in the third and one in the fourth for the final 35-14 score.
Wamego ended its 2022 season with an historic 12-1 record, having made it to state for the first time in the program’s history.