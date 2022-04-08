From Wamego head coach Brian McIntosh’s point of view, it all seemed to come together over the span of a halftime.
The Raider girls were playing Rossville early this past season and were struggling. Star senior guard Paige Donnelly had gotten herself into foul trouble early and had to sit for the majority of the first two quarters, and Wamego went into the half trailing a Bulldog team that they should be handling with ease.
After halftime, Donnelly came out with a vengeance and cemented her role for the Raiders as their leader and star.
“She came out in the second half and just took over the game,” McIntosh said. “She had steal after steal, which led to points, and she hit some big 3s, and before you knew it, we were up 10. That was probably the moment where I knew she had figured it out.”
Donnelly averaged nearly 20 points per game last season while also being one of the top defensive presences in the state. She helped lead the Raiders to a third place finish at the Class 4A state tournament which is why The Mercury named her the All-Flint Hills Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.
“She’s become a very good leader for us,” McIntosh said. “She’s one of our hardest workers. Toward the end of the season, she became that vocal leader and she was always able to keep people calm. Multiple times she would say, ‘Don’t be frustrated,’ or, ‘Keep going.’ or, ‘Everything’s alright,’ and you have to have that.”
Both Donnelly and McIntosh noted that growth has been a major theme for the Wamego senior since she got varsity minutes as a freshman four seasons ago.
“Playing on varsity as a freshman was really intimidating, playing with those older girls,” Donnelly said. “I will admit that I was scared. I didn’t play up to my ability, I was always nervous. My shooting form was awful. There were a lot of things that needed a lot of work.”
Donnelly fully committed herself to summer workouts and, recently, got involved with an AAU team during the offseason to up her game. The result of all of that hard work and sweat is that Donnelly has turned into a well-rounded and lethal machine on the court.
“You don’t see too many players who are as good defensively as they are offensively,” McIntosh said. “Most players are normally good on one end or the other, and she’s terrific on both. I believe she’s one of the top defenders in the state of Kansas. I’ve seen a lot of kids, and I haven’t seen anyone with the ability to lock down like she can, and she shot the ball really well for us this year. She’s always been able to attack and create her own shot. I just thought she played with a lot of confidence this year.”
Donnelly is quick to credit just about anyone else for her success, whether it be McIntosh, the fans who filled the stands during every home game or her teammates.
“I love the bonds basketball creates,” Donnelly said. “Especially this year. This year, our chemistry was incredible. I think that’s what got us that far. I think our team is so close and we made a lot of really good friendships and memories.”
Donnelly said that her basketball career ended that Saturday in March when the Raiders knocked off top-seed Wellington in the consolation championship. Despite having options to play collegiately, Donnelly is ready to leave basketball behind and turn her focus to what else she’s passionate about: helping others and working with children.
“It was a hard decision but I recently decided that I’m ready to move on and take the next step,” Donnelly said. “I’ve always loved kids. I have two nephews and two nieces and I love being around them. I love helping people and making people happy and seeing a smile on their face. So I think being a pediatric oncology nurse is going to suit me really well.”
Wamego has a proud girls’ basketball tradition and Donnelly said she’s honored to be a part of it. She just hopes that some future Raider star can use her time on the court as an example and continue that tradition moving forward.
“I just hope they view me as a leader and a good role model,” Donnelly said. “Someone they can look up to that makes good decisions. Someone who is more of an inspiration than anything else.”
THE MERCURY’S
ALL-FLINT HILLS
SELECTIONS
How we made our selections
We chose the teams from athletes who we felt represented the top-level of the sport this past season. We considered coaches’ recommendations, statistics and postseason success.
1st Team
Paige Donnelly, Wamego, senior, 17.5 ppg, 4.5 spg
Hailey Sharp, Riley County, senior, 13.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Emma Yungeberg, Valley Heights, senior 16 ppg, 11 rpg
Avery Larson, Manhattan, junior, 12.7 ppg, 3.4 apg
Hattie Gros, Frankfort, sophomore, 15 ppg, 7.5 rpg
2nd Team
Cat Toerber, Valley Heights, senior, 13 ppg, 3.3 apg
Kaci Meseke, Wabaunsee, sophomore, 11.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg Trista Hoobler, Wamego, junior, 11.8 ppg, 5 rpg
Breeanna Young, Blue Valley-Randolph, senior, 14.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg
Lexi DeWeese, Rock Creek, senior, 10.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg
3rd Team
Grace Gehl, Rock Creek, senior, 10.7 ppg, 6 rpg
Ashten Pierson, Wamego, junior, 11.2 ppg, 3.7 spg
Maxine Doering, Manhattan, sophomore, 8.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg
Grace Dixon, Manhattan, senior, 10.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg
Brooklyn Goehring, Rock Creek, senior, 8.8 ppg, 4 apg
Honorable mentions
Manhattan: Destiny Yates, Emery Ruliffson; Frankfort: Kayla Cornelison, Emma Hardwick; Wabaunsee: Kara Hafenstine; Riley County: C.J. Rignell; Valley Heights: Maddy Vermetten, Maggie Toerber; Blue Valley-Randolph: Landry Zoeller, Kirsten Allison