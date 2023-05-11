Wamego High Red Raider Hagen Johnson may not be a 6-foot-5 monster at defensive end. But make no mistake about it, the 5-foot-9, 160-pounder plays with a heart that’s bigger than the Wamego water tower that can be seen for miles.
“I was once told this and I took it to heart,” Johnson said. “I was always told you’re too short or small to play at the next level, but it just motivated me. I was doubted by many which made the grind easier to stay consistent too. I put my all into the sport every chance I get.”
Non-stop grinding, perseverance and that water tower-sized heart have earned him a shot to play college football. Johnson will be playing for the Ottawa Braves out of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Johnson hopes to play slot receiver or possibly return punts and kickoffs. He returned two punts for touchdowns at Wamego and one kickoff return to the house. He finished his prep career with 1,565 all-purpose yards. A total of 1,010 yards came from receiving where he had 13 touchdowns.
He likes special teams but he loves playing slot, Johnson said.
“I like being able to run shifty routes that throw the defender off,” he said. “The feeling of running a good route is almost indescribable.”
If he does get inserted into returning kickoffs or punts, opposing teams need to be on high alert.
“I get too much satisfaction out of returning kickoffs and punts,” Johnson noted. “I think it’s awesome to have people come flying at you and all you have to do is make one right move and you’re in the end zone.”
Case in point, what happened this past year.
“My best special teams touchdown was my senior year when we played Clearwater. It was the opening kickoff and everyone was telling me I was going to house this one,” he said. “I received it and made one cut then out ran the rest. It felt great because it made a statement that we came to play and handle business.”
Johnson also wrestled his freshman year and ran track his sophomore and junior years, making it to state in the 4x100 as a sophomore.
Only two other schools expressed interest in Johnson. They included Kansas Wesleyan and Sterling -- both of which are KCAC schools like Ottawa.
The Braves won his services and they could be getting a solid player with guts made of steel, locked in on making an impact.
“Motivated,” he said of what kind of player Ottawa is getting. “I have high goals set for myself. I want to be known as the guy to go to during tough games.”
When he laces his cleats up in August, Johnson said he will be playing for his family and all the other 5-foot-9 players who have been told they were too short.
“They (family) put so much time and effort into getting me where I’m at today,” said Johnson, who plans to split major in sports leadership and human health science. “I couldn’t thank them for all the camps, training sessions, and visits they brought me to.”
As he closes out his career as a Red Raider, he'll never forget the fan support he and his teammates received over his four years in a Wamego uniform.
“One thing I will always remember about Red Raider Nation is our student section,” he said. “It never failed to put a smile on my face every time someone made a big play. They always came out and supported our whole team and I couldn’t appreciate it more. ... It’s a small town bond here and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”