Wamego wide reciever Hagen Johnson stretches for the catch in the Class 4A state championship game versus Bishop Miege.

 Staff photo by Beth Day

Wamego High Red Raider Hagen Johnson may not be a 6-foot-5 monster at defensive end. But make no mistake about it, the 5-foot-9, 160-pounder plays with a heart that’s bigger than the Wamego water tower that can be seen for miles.

“I was once told this and I took it to heart,” Johnson said. “I was always told you’re too short or small to play at the next level, but it just motivated me. I was doubted by many which made the grind easier to stay consistent too. I put my all into the sport every chance I get.”

