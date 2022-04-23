Wamego baseball is off to a fast start.
In Weston Moody’s fourth season at Wamego and second season as the head baseball coach, the Red Raiders sit at 10-2.
Despite the two losses, Moody believes this team has the potential to go the distance and win state.
The baseball program has been building since Moody first arrived in Wamego. In his first year, Moody was the track coach instead of baseball coach, and the Raiders finished 5-15. Then, in 2020, there was no season because of the pandemic. Last season, Wamego finished 14-8.
In the first loss of the season, defensive errors hurt, Moody said. But Red the Raiders rattled off eight straight wins before falling to Silver Lake in a 6-5 nailbiter Thursday. They bounced back with an 18-8 win over St. Marys.
Wamego’s roster is full of speed, which allows them to be a lethal baserunning team. Moody is also the football head coach and most of the lineup is made up of football players, which helps Moody know the players well and how talented they are.
“We don’t have anybody in the lineup that is not fast,” Moody said. “From top to bottom, all the guys play multiple sports. I have seen them during football season, (so) I know what they are capable of. It is just fun to watch them in another sport and have success. It feels like a strong cohesion right now between all of our guys.”
Getting base hits and base running have been the strengths so far this season. Wamego has averaged 11.75 runs per game in the first 12 games, and the least amount of runs it has scored in a game this year is five.
The Red Raiders have stolen 83 bases this season, averaging six stolen bases a game. Against Marysville on Tuesday, they set a state record with 20 stolen bases. The previous state record was 13 stolen bases, set nearly 30 years ago.
“I did not even know the record existed, to be honest,” Moody said. “Somebody sent me a text message because I had all the (game) stats sent out, and somebody told me, ‘You might want to check the record on that.’ And so I did, and I saw it was 13.”
With the state season record of stolen bases at 160, the Raiders are 77 shy. That record is something Wamego has its eye on.
Moody is aware that the pitching is not necessarily at an elite level. He said there is not pitcher in his bullpen who can strike everybody out, but so far, the offense has compensated well enough.
Wamego has a strong top of the order, with Dawson Tajchman as the leadoff batter, Chase Cottam as the second and Hayden Oviatt as No. 3 hitter.
Through the first 12 games, Oviatt has a .472 batting average 18 RBI. Tajchman has a .439 batting average and scored 17 runs and .379 batting average and 19 runs scored.
“(Tajchman, Cottam and Oviatt) have been really tough to get out,” Moody said. “Having those guys at the front of the lineup has led us to be super aggressive. We know what we are going to get from those guys, and the consistency we have gotten so far has really helped our offense.”
This season, Wamego has averaged three runs in the first inning, although Moody also says there is no need to panic if it doesn’t score in the opening frame.
“We have been so consistent over the whole course of the game,” Moody said. “It is not really needed. It is obviously nice. We have confidence that if we don’t score in the first inning, it is going to be OK.”
The Nos. 4-9 spots are also consistent in getting on base, which has helped Wamego pour on the runs this season.
“If No. 7 hitter is up, I don’t have to feel like I need to bunt or do something special,” Moody said. “We can let those guys swing away because we know that the top of the lineup is staunch.”
There is still more room for the Raiders to improve. As the hitting and baserunning will continue to be the main threat along with continued improvement, pitching, power hitting and playing clean defense are a focus of improvement.
Moody said that his team is not satisfied with what it is doing right now and wants to get to the level it is fully capable of. Moody believes a state championship is within reach.
“I honestly think we can win it all,” Moody said. “I am always saying that every year because I think overconfidence is good. Obviously, we got a lot of things to (improve).
“I would say if we can put everything together, the sky’s the limit.”