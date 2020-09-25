WAMEGO — It was an enjoyable homecoming night for Wamego. Welcoming Atchison to town Friday, the Red Raiders had no problems rolling to a 41-7 win.
The scoring came fast and furious for Wamego.
It started with just the second snap of the game, as the Raiders forced a fumble. It took just four plays for them to score on a 34-yard pass from Hayden Oviatt to Hagan Johnson. The kick failed, leaving Wamego with a 6-0 lead at the 9:32 mark of the first quarter.
The game stalled until Wamego (3-1) scored again on another Oviatt-to-Hagan Johnson pass play in the second quarter. A conversion pass to Jacob Johnson put the Raiders up 14-0 with 3:25 remaining.
Wamego's defense made short work of the Redmen's (1-3) next possession. Oviatt took advantage of the last-minute opportunity, connecting with Jacob Johnson again for a 48-yard touchdown. Noah Ficke tapped in the PAT, giving the home squad a 21-0 halftime lead.
The game again stalled out in the third period, until another fumble recovery led to a third Oviatt-Hagan Johnson scoring-pass play. Ficke added a point for a 28-0 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Raiders weren't done. In the fourth quarter, they added two more touchdowns. The first was on a 5-yard quarterback keeper. A missed kick left the score 34-7. The Raider defense then had its third fumble recovery of the night, which quickly turned into the final score. This time Colin Donahue was in the quarterback position and scored on a 5-yard keeper. Ficke's kick gave the Raiders their final points of the night.
Wamego has a tough test on its hands next week, hitting the road to face Paola. The Panthers are the No. 2 team in Class 4A in the latest Kpreps.com rankings, and walloped Ottawa 62-7 on Friday to improve to 4-0. Atchison also will be on the road next week, taking on Turner High School in Kansas City.