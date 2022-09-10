Wamego football added another W Friday night with a 34-7 road win at Marysville.
“It was a nice win,” said Red Raiders head coach Weston Moody. “You never really know how that first road game is going to turn out.”
Wamego (2-0) scored early in the first period on a 14-yard connection from Colin Donahue to Chase Cottam. Noah Ficke added the kick for a 7-0 lead, and the Red Raiders defense kept the Bulldogs (0-2) kenneled up for the remainder of the period.
Early in the second, Ariston Gamino recovered a Marysville fumble, allowing Wamego to go ona second scoring drive. It ended with a 10-yard pass play from Donahue to Hagan Johnson. Ficke tapped in the kick, and the Raiders moved ahead 14-0.
The Bulldogs threatened as the half wound down. With 30 seconds left on the clock, they sat at the Red Raiders 1-yard line. Wamego held, pushing them back a yard. The Bulldogs spiked the ball, then drew a flag backing them up five yards to the 7. The Marysville kicker came on the field, but Wamego's Wyatt Burgess blocked the field goal, keeping the score 14-0 at halftime.
Moody said that the defensive stand was critical.
“Had they scored, it could have changed the whole ball game,” he said.
The remaining Red Raiders touchdowns all came in the third quarter.
On the third play of the first possession, Wamego scored on a 4-yard Mason King run. Ficke's kick brought the tally to 21-0.
Four minutes later, Donahue handed off to Porter Smith, who pushed his way into the end zone from five yards out. Ficke's kick got caught in the side wind and missed the uprights, so the score sat at 27-0.
With three minutes left in the quarter, the Red Raiders were at the Bulldogs 1-yard line, and King slipped in for the TD. Ficke added a kick, and Wamego was in the lead, 34-0.
Marysville got on the scoreboard for its only TD halfway through the fourth quarter, putting the final score at 34-7.
Wamego will be on the road again next week at Concordia.
