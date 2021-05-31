SALINA — In a year of adversity, the Wamego High softball team made history Saturday.
With a 6-2 win over Andale High, the Lady Raiders earned their first softball state title in school history.
Although some people may have been surprised the sixth-seeded Lady Raiders emerged as the champion of the eight-team bracket, one person wasn’t.
“We’ve talked all year,” Wamego head coach Luke Meyer said. “If we play together and we play for each other, the sky’s the limit. When we came here, there were a whole lot of people who didn’t know who we were or how we were the sixth seed.”
To get to the championship game, the Lady Raiders (20-5) had to face two formidable foes, Bishop Miege and Clay Center.
Wamego already had faced Meige twice in first-round state action in other sports this school year, traveling to Shawnee Mission for both volleyball and basketball. Both times, the Lady Raiders returned with a loss.
Now, on a neutral field at the Bill Burke Complex in Salina on Friday, they had a chance to get in the win column against the Lady Stags.
They did just that, shutting out Bishop Miege 3-0.
Pitching was strong on both sides, and Maya Gallagher struck out four Miege players on her way to the win.
Wamego scored in the top of the first inning when Delaney Campbell grounded out to second, plating Ashten Pierson. The Lady Raiders added two more runs in the top of the second. One came from Alexis Billings, who slid into home on a wild pitch. The second came when Toree Hoobler doubled on a fly ball to left field. The outfielder threw it to the Miege shortstop, who tagged out Hoobler out at third — but the decision allowed Pierson to score.
Neither team scored the rest of the way, but the win boosted the Lady Raiders into the semifinals, where they met North Central Kansas League foe Clay Center Saturday morning.
Clay Center drew first blood on an RBI single.
Wamego bounced back to take the lead with two runs in the top of the second inning. Halley Asbury doubled on a fly to the right fielder, scoring Logan Carley for the first run. On the next play, Billings came in as Asbury’s courtesy runner and stole third base. Ryann Alderson grounded out to first, scoring Billings.
Scoreless the rest of the way, Wamego hung on for a 2-1 victory and clinched a spot in the championship game.
Gallagher was back on the mound for the championship, where Wamego met Andale.
This contest followed the pattern of the first two — the Lady Raiders scored early and leaned on their defense to seal the victory.
All six of Wamego’s runs came in the first inning.
Cambell picked up a pair of RBIs as she brought home Pierson and Toree Hoobler. On the next play, Tristan Hoobler doubled to right field, scoring McKenzie Davis and Campbell. The fifth run came when Tristan Hoobler crossed the plate on a Billings single. Billings capped Wamego’s scoring by capitalizing on a wild pitch to run home.
Andale scored one run in the bottom of the third and another in the bottom of the sixth, but never really drew closer than that.
Meyer credited his team for the stellar play in its three state tournament games.
“People couldn’t believe we beat Miege,” he said. “Then we stepped on the field with Clay Center — after they beat us twice (earlier this season) — no one knew how we beat Clay Center. We were asked if we were just lucky.
“But no. I have 18, 19 girls who played unselfishly, any position any time. We’re a family.”