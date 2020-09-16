Wamego will once again host championship cross country racing this fall.
The Class 4A and Class 3A state cross country meets will be held at Wamego Country Club Oct. 31. Wamego High School will be the host school.
The Class 6A and Class 5A meets were moved to 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta. The course is home to Wichita State and will be hosted by Andover High School.
The 6A and 5A meets were moved from Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, as the University of Kansas is not making the course available to high school events this fall.
The Class 2A and Class 1A state meets will be held at Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria. Victoria High School will host the meets. The usage of three sites was picked to mitigate risks of spreading the coronavirus.
"The health and safety of our students continues to be the most important factor in the changes we have implemented with postseason competitions and we are pleased to expand to another venue for these championship meets” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said in a statement. "Certainly, we are fortunate to have quality courses and dedicated hosts to provide the best experience possible for our student-athletes."