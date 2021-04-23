Wamego beat St. Marys and Silver Lake in Thurday’s doubleheader at St. Marys High School.
The Red Raiders scored nine unanswered runs in their 9-3 Game 2 win. St. Marys scored three runs off starter Thomas McIntyre in the first inning, but reliever James DeRouchey stabilized St. Marys’ offense with seven shutout innings.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders found their offense in the third inning. From then on, they scored multiple runs in every at-bat. Hayden Oviatt led the way with three hits (including a double) in four trips and two RBIS. Leadoff man Aaron Matthews finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Wamego’s offense was also aided by five St. Marys errors.
The Red Raiders beat Silver Lake 4-1 behind a complete game from starting pitcher Ryan Erickson.
Erickson allowed just one run on eight hits and no walks in seven innings. He held Silver Lake scoreless until the sixth inning.
The Red Raiders had already provided enough offensive cushion by then. They scored two runs in the first inning and one in the fourth and fifth.
Hayden Nutsch finished 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Erickson added and RBI, too.
Riley County splits doubleheader vs. Clay Center
Riley County split its doubleheader against Clay Center on Thursday.
The Falcons (9-3, 4-2) won 16-5 during a run-rule-shortened Game 2.
Kolton Payne was the winning pitcher. Nic Allen led the offense by finishing 4-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored. He finished 6-for-7 during the doubleheader.
Avery Holle finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. PJ Vellenga was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Trey Harmison was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Riley County lost Game 1 8-4 despite jumping out to a 3-0 lead.
Falcons head coach Weston Steiner said his team “absolutely fell apart” in the fifth inning, when Riley County committed four errors and allowed five runs.
Kolton Payne finished 2-for-4. Grayden Jackson and Ethan Bohenblust both finished 2-for-3.
The Falcons will travel to Rock Creek at 4 p.m. Tuesday.