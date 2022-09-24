WHS FB King 9-23.jpg

Wamego wide receiver Mason King runs with the ball during the Red Raiders 51-16 win over KC-Washington Friday evening. Up next, Wamego will host Coffeyville.

 Staff photo by Beth Day

Wamego continued its successful three-game road trip on Friday, bringing home a 51-16 win over KC-Washington.

The Red Raiders (4-0) won the game in the first quarter, as they outscored the Wildcats 37-3. Wamego's dominance was marred only by a surprise kick-off return that Amarion Womack carried down to the Wamego eight. However, the Wamego defense held the home team to a field goal.