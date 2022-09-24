Wamego continued its successful three-game road trip on Friday, bringing home a 51-16 win over KC-Washington.
The Red Raiders (4-0) won the game in the first quarter, as they outscored the Wildcats 37-3. Wamego's dominance was marred only by a surprise kick-off return that Amarion Womack carried down to the Wamego eight. However, the Wamego defense held the home team to a field goal.
Aside from that misstep, the Raiders kept scoring on the Wildcats (1-3), beginning with an eight-yard pass from Colin Donahue to Mason King, and continuing through a 17-yard connection between Donahue and Chase Cottam, a Dawson Tajchman interception and 25-yard run, a Drew Petty pick and 14 yard return, and a four yard push from Tate Warren. Noah Ficke tapped in a corresponding number of extra points.
Also in the first period, the Raider defense managed its second safety of the season when Tajchman, Jake Meyer and Gage Woodward took down the Wildcat quarterback in the end zone.
Wamego continued the push through the second quarter, adding two more TDs. These were credited to Donahue and Thomas McIntyre for a 28-yard pass play, and a Pruitt Nowlin, who stepped in to quarterback, 35-yard pass to Treytan Boeckman. Ficke added two more PAT kicks to go perfect on the night.
The second half was played with a running clock and a field of young Raiders. The Wildcats were able to score a touchdown in each of the remaining quarters, for a final 51-16 score.
Wamego will return home on Friday and host Coffeyville. Kickoff is 7 p.m.