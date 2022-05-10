Peyton Hardenburger’s shutout performance in the circle helped give 4A No. 1-ranked Wamego a 5-0 road victory against previously undefeated Rossville in the doubleheader split.
Hardenburger’s remarkable freshman season continued on Monday night as she struck out 13 batters on 75 pitches. She is coming fresh off of a 20-strikeout performance against Silver Lake and is only looking forward.
“It was great to face that type of competition before the playoffs,” Hardenburger said. “I have to give props to (Rossville) in the first game, they got us. In the second game, our offense started a bit slow, but our team came alive. It’s good to feel a sense of unity after taking a tough loss and then coming back to beat the same team that beat you.”
“Pressure is what we thrive off of.”
Both Rossville (15-1) and Wamego (16-1) took their first losses in Monday’s contest in Rossville, but they also earned tremendous victories.
In the first game, Rossville defeated the Red Raiders, 5-2. In the second game, the defending 4A state champions struck back with a 5-0 shutout victory.
The slugfest between the two powerhouses provided a good look with a lot of healthy pressure before the postseason arrives.
“It’s great to feel that pressure before the postseason,” Wamego coach Luke Meyer said. “I was proud of how our girls reacted after losing the first game. We know going forward that we are battle-tested and ready to go.”
Going into game two of the doubleheader, Rossville had outscored their opponents 161-32. The Bulldogs had not been shut out since April 25th, 2019.
“Rossville is a historically tough program,” Meyer said. “They gave us our first loss and we gave them their first loss. We knew today was going to be a battle and nothing was going to be handed to us.”
The battle-tested Red Raiders had one tough inning in game one that made its mark on the loss.
In the bottom of the first inning, the sun affected Wamego’s right fielder and the Bulldogs were able to get a runner on the basepaths from an error.
Rossville’s speed would force the Red Raiders into another error in the circle shortly after, and Rossville was able to get a runner home giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
Maxine Smith capitalized on Wamego’s mistakes plating home two more with a 2-run single.
Kiera Barber would challenge Wamego star pitcher Maya Gallagher with an eight-pitch at-bat before hitting a 1-run single in the bottom of the first.
Wamego was staring at a 4-0 deficit to end the first inning and with a tough starting pitcher on the other side, it was going to be extra difficult to even things up.
“Jumping out to an early lead against a team like (Wamego) was important,” Rossville coach John Nitsch said. “That separation helped us out quite a bit and it helped us get the win.”
Ryann Aldersongave the Red Raiders some life with a run in the top of the second inning, scoring on a wild pitch.
Trista Hoobler would decrease Wamego’s deficit by two runs with a 1-run single in the top of the third inning.
That would be the only offense Wamego could collect in the 5-2 loss in game one.
Game two would be a much different story for the Red Raiders.
Wamego could’ve kept their head down and let the Bulldogs take game two, but they didn’t do that.
“We haven’t had adversity like this all season,” Hardenburger said. “We had to lock in and play our best. It was good for us to take on that challenge head-on.”
Maya Gallagher’s three runs plated in, Ryann Alderson’s 2-run home run and the stellar performance in the circle by Hardenburger were monumental in the 5-0 victory.
Wamego would start on the right foot with a Gallagher 2-run double in the top of the first inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, Rossville’s Caylee Douglas got a rare hit off of Hardenburger. Douglas then made her way to third base with the threat of Rossville decreasing the deficit by one run.
A bloop grounder was hit in Gallagher’s path at third base and she fired the ball at the catcher, Jordan Diehl. Diehl made the momentum-stopping play at home plate. Diehl’s tag was enormous, and it prevented Rossville from inflicting any further damage.
Alderson gave Wamego some insurance in the top of the sixth after she blasted a two-run home run, giving the Red Raiders a 4-0 lead.
Gallagher added one last run for Wamego in the top of the seventh with a sacrifice.
Up next, Wamego (16-1) will host Chapman on Tuesday night.