Rock Creek pitcher Sophie Haverkamp (5) tries to catch Wamego’s Ashten Pierson on her way to third base in the Raiders 8-3 win in the opening round of the Class 4A State Championship in Salina on Thursday. The Raiders go on to play Bishop Miege in the semifinals later Friday.
The backyard may have moved to Salina on Thursday, but the brawl still took place Thursday between the Wamego and Rock Creek softball teams with the Raiders coming out on top 8-3, advancing them to the semifinal game of the Class 4A State Championship.
The game was Wamego’s opening match-up in the quest for a back-to-back state title. It was also the second state trip for Rock Creek.
Wamego’s Peyton Hardenberger had a stellar day on the mound and held the Lady Mustangs scoreless for five innings, before Eve McComb doubled on a line drive to center fielder Trista Hoobler, scoring Lexi Deweese and Sam Killingsworth.
Meanwhile, the Raiders scored with ease, pounding in five runs in the first two innings.
In the first inning, a Maya Gallagher homer sent her and Ashten Pierson across the plate, giving Wamego a 2-0 lead. Two more runs came in on a double off a Paige Donnelly line drive, scoring Ryann Alderson and Bailey Thornton. On the next at-bat, Wamego tacked on another run when Donnelly scored on a wild pitch from Rock Creek’s Sophia Haverkamp.
In the bottom of the fifth, Wamego added three more runs to their side of the scoreboard with a Hoobler line-drive double, scoring Gallagher. Hardenberger followed with a double of her own, allowing Kirby McKee and Hoobler to score.
Rock Creek added one more run in the top of the seventh on a Brooklyn Goehring single, scoring Brooklyn McCormick. However, it wasn’t enough to surmount the Raider lead as the Mustangs bowed out of the tournament, ending their season with a 16-7 record.
Wamego advances on to face No. 5 seed Bishop Miege (19-3) Friday afternoon. The Stags shutdown Andale/Garden Plain 9-0 on Thursday.