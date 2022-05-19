WAMEGO — Wamego pulled away late to advance to defeat Baldwin 10-2 to advance to the regional final, and then shutout Iola along with scoring three runs to defeat Iola 3-0 to win its second-straight regional championship Wednesday evening.
As a strikeout ended the game to shutout Iola to seal the regional championship, the members of the Lady Raiders on the field and in the dugout joined on the infield to hug each other and scream of celebration.
Regional semifinal
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when senior Paige Donnelly drove in senior Bailey Thornton with a double. Wamego (21-1) added another run soon after as Maya Gallagher drove in Donnelly with a base hit, pushing the Raiders lead to 2-0 lead.
Baldwin scored an earned run in the top of the fourth inning and then tied the game with a base hit that Wamego’s third baseman was unable to field cleanly as the ball went off her glove and into the outfield.
Wamego head coach Luke Meyer said the pressure of being the top seed caused the players to play a little tight.
Wamego got the lead back in the bottom half of the inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Trista Hobbler.
The Raiders did not have a wide margin of a lead until the bottom of the sixth inning.
Maya Gallagher hit a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the fifth to stretch the lead to 4-2, and then the Lady Raiders opened the game up with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“You never know when you leave a team with a swinger’s chance to tie it or take the lead,” Meyer said. “Our kind of mentality is we are never satisfied. We always want more. We want one more run. One more strikeout. It was nice to push out there for sure.”
Regional final
After not scoring until the bottom of the third inning in the regional opener, junior Ashten Pierson got on base in the first inning and a sacrifice fly scored Pierson from third base.
Meyer said it was huge to get the run in the first inning.
“To get the run in the first inning, just to kind of break the ice early helps,” Meyer said. “With our speed, if we can get on the base paths, we can do a lot of damage with our speed and make people nervous with how they play. It is big to get on early.”
With the pitching of freshman Peyton Hardenburger and junior Maya Gallagher, Wamego was able to hold Iola scoreless. The run in the first inning turned out to be enough, but two more runs — one in the top of the fifth and sixth inning — added more breathing room before they closed out the game in the top of the seventh inning.
“We know with those two, it allows us to struggle a little bit,” Meyer said. “But it can allow us to also work through it.”
The two runs added in the top of the fifth and sixth inning will serve the team well heading forward, Meyer said.
“That is big for us this game, and that is big for us next week,” Meyer said. “It is going to get tougher from here on out. We need those big hits late in games, two strikes and two outs. I think that is what make us so (good). If you look at our stats this year, we are pretty good about pushing across runs late in games.”
The Raiders now make a return trip to the state tournament after winning it all last season. This year's senior class is the first class that Meyer has coached all four years of high school and he's hoping to send them out the door as two-time state champions.
“We came in together all green, having no idea what we were getting into,” Meyer said. “This (senior) group has changed the culture of girl athletics in Wamego. They have been responsible for changing our culture here and pushing us forward. Since they got here, basketball, volleyball and softball have all moved forward so much — and these girls’ attitude and their work ethic is contagious.”