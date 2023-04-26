SILVER LAKE — Class 4A No.1-ranked Wamego softball didn’t let any pressure weigh down on it during its road doubleheader sweep over previously unbeaten Silver Lake Tuesday night.
The Red Raiders’ pair of wins over the top-ranked team in Class 3A kept their undefeated season alive. They played almost perfectly in a twinbill that had the feel of a state-tournament matchup.
Wamego (12-0) had to hold on to a slim advantage in Game 1 to win 3-0 before claiming convincing victory in the second contest by a score of 6-2.
Game 1
The first game featured two of the top pitchers in the state, with junior Avery Wende from Silver Lake and standout sophomore Peyton Hardenburger for Wamego.
Wende is the defending Class 3A pitcher of the year and presented Wamego with a challenge. She had only allowed one run through the first six innings before giving up two runs to the Red Raiders in the seventh. Wende struck out seven batters while giving up three runs on five hits.
Luckily for Wamego, Hardenburger pitched another gem in the circle. Hardenburger pitched a complete-game shutout going seven innings and striking out 16 batters while giving up three hits and a walk.
“That first game had a lot of state tournament and state championship feel to it,” Wamego coach Luke Meyer said. “Two top teams in 3A and 4A going at it was great. Those are maybe two of the best pitchers (Wende and Hardenburger) in the entire state. You don’t see pitchers like that in one game very often. I’m proud of how the girls battled. Our girls played well in the high-pressure tonight.”
The defending 4A pitcher of the year is having another stellar year for the Red Raiders in just her second year with the program. With Hardenburger’s shutout against the Eagles, the sophomore has yet to allow a single run to a team in the entire 2023 campaign.
“Silver Lake is definitely not a team to overlook,” Hardenburger said. “They are number one in their class for a reason. We had to come in with the same mentality of dominating. My mindset is that it’s either a home run or a strikeout with no in-between. So I’d say this game, the rise ball was definitely dominant, and that was the pitch of the night.
“I plan on not allowing a run this year. I’m locked in even more than I was last year. Last year, I was still on top and dominant, but this year I’m 100 percent focused and locked in on batters. Last year I was relaxed mentally, and this year there is no room for relaxing. We are going for a state championship, which requires 100 percent focus.”
The first run for Wamego in Game 1 came from a solo home run from Creighton signee Ashten Pierson. Pierson impressively hit the long ball in the top of the third inning to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 advantage.
“Ashten is our lifeline, motor and battery,” Meyer said. “When you see her at shortstop, I’ll put her up against any shortstop in the state. What she can cover and what she can do with her glove and her speed is amazing. To open up the scoring with a home run was big. She’s a key piece for us.”
With both pitchers dueling in a swift opening contest, hits and runs were tough to come by. However, the struggle for Wamego to open the game up ended with a 2-run top of the seventh.
In the top of the seventh, Hardenburger opened up the inning with a leadoff single. Senior Jordan Diehl pinch-ran for the ace and immediately stole a base.
Senior Maya Gallagher would bring in Diehl with a 1-run double to extend Wamego’s lead to 2-0. After two batters went out with a groundout and a strikeout, sophomore Arabell Razzano plated Gallagher with an RBI single.
Hardenburger completed the shutout, and Wamego ended Silver Lake’s undefeated run in Game 1 with a 3-0 victory.
“Peyton has been steady since day one,” Meyer said. “These girls are playing on such a high level outside of high school, and they relish these situations with a lot of pressure. She’s a girl who wants to be in that moment and wants to be in the one versus one situation with a battle of pitchers. She hit her spots well but threw pitches that her defense could help her out. She didn’t try to overpower the game. She took what was there for her.”
Game 2
Game two got a much quicker and more effective offensive start for the Red Raiders.
Wamego opened up the first inning with a 3-0 lead thanks to Hardenburger launching a three-run home run out to left centerfield.
“Two different pitchers means I have two different approaches,” Hardenburger said. “The first pitcher (Wende) was definitely going in, staying within the counts and trying different pitches. With the second pitcher (Kendra Cook), my mentality was see ball, hit ball and attack as soon as I could. This year has been about confidence and hitting the ball. I’m not trying to have a game plan; I’m just going out and doing my best.”
Wamego’s second and final three-run inning of the night came in the top of the third. A one-run single by senior Trista Hoobler and a two-run single by sophomore Arabell Razzano gave the Red Raiders a 6-0 lead.
“I believe we hit the ball better in the second game,” Meyer said. “I was really proud of our effort. You could see the things that we worked on coming into the week. Our defense helped us out in both games.”
Silver Lake would get its only two runs of the night in the bottom of the fourth inning. Junior Kaibryn Kruger would bring a runner home after she laid down a bunt. The throw from Wamego was overthrown, and Kruger would break from first to third, giving the Eagles some life.
“They did very well, in my opinion,” Silver Lake head coach Nick Hamilton said. “Wamego is a pretty good hitting team. It comes down to one play here and one play there. I’ve talked to girls all year long about mastering your skill, your trade and what you do for this team. They’re getting close, and this hopefully will leave them hungry to go fix it.”
Silver Lake junior Makenzie McDaniel would send K. Kruger home off a groundout RBI to decrease the deficit to 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth.
“We just got to learn to understand that not every at-bat will be a double or triple; we just need to put the ball in play,” Hamilton said.
But Gallagher denied Silver Lake’s offense any momentum, shutting out the Eagles for the remaining three innings. On the day, Gallagher went a complete seven innings striking out five batters while giving up five hits and not giving up any walks.
With Gallagher’s solid performance in the circle, Wamego earned the doubleheader sweep over Silver Lake with a 6-2 victory.
Wamego (12-0) will host another solid Mid-East League school on Monday, with Rossville (11-3) coming to town.
“These girls all feed off of each other,” Meyer said. “Once one player gets going, the next one does the same. They’re super competitive, and they want to go out and do that every game. So we as coaches don’t have to push them at all; they push themselves.”