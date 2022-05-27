The Wamego softball team set out this year to defend its Class 4A State Championship trophy and while they played with grit and determination, they were forced to settle for the third-place plaque.
The problem came at the hands of the Bishop Miege Lady Stags in Friday's semi-finals, when Wamego lost by a run, 6-5.
Neither team scored in the first inning, but Miege's Cameron Soldner homered on a line drive to center field to gain a run for the Lady Stags. Wamego went ahead by a run in its half of the inning on a Ryann Alderson homer to left field, which also brought in Peyton Hardenburger.
The game then swung back in favor of Miege, which scored two runs on Jada Gilliland home run. The Raiders' were unable to respond and, at the end of the third inning, Miege held a 3-2 lead.
Neither team scored in the fourth inning, but the Stags added one run in the top of the fifth and two more in the top of the sixth, putting them ahead 6-2.
This set up Wamego's big play of the game.
Down by four runs, Ashten Pierson hit a double. Paige Donnelly followed with a single, putting two Raiders on base. Maya Gallagher then slammed a line drive home run to left field which plated all three Wamego players, narrowing the score to 6-5.
A pitching change in the top of the seventh, putting Hardenburger in for Gallagher, kept Meige from scoring, giving Wamego the bottom of the seventh to tie, or pull ahead.
It came down to a full count with two outs and two runners on, but the Raiders couldn't pull off the final hit, leaving them a run short and moving them into the consolation game.
“We lost in the semi-finals,” admitted Wamego coach Luke Meyer, “but I was proud of how the girls battled. The game was back-and-forth the whole time. It didn't go our way, but it's a state tournament. It's not supposed to be easy.”
Things did get a little better for the Raiders in the consolation game where they faced the Clearwater who lost their semi-final to Eudora.
Wamego was able to get a 6-1 win for the third-place spot.
The first two innings were blanks for both team before Wamego's bats came alive in the bottom of the third. The Raiders were able to score a pair of runs when Donnelly tapped in a single and Gallagher followed with her second home run of the day.
The Raider defense made quick work of Clearwater in the fourth inning and Pierson, Trista Hoobler and Kenedi Hirt each fielded an Indian ball for an out. In its half of the inning, Pierson helped Wamego extend its lead when she added to the home run tally, blasting a ball to left field and scoring Alderson and Bailey Thornton, 5-0.
The Indians' lone run came in the top of the fifth when Carli Carlson stole home. The Raiders answered that run immediately as Gallagher singled and Hoobler doubled, putting Gallagher across the plate. That was the final run of the game for either team, so the 6-1 score held … and Wamego earned the trophy.
“It took us a little time to get going (in this game),” Meyer said. “Peyton pitched really well and our defense played well behind her. Once we got their pitching timed up, we put it together. It was a tough game though. These were the top four teams in the state and you never take anybody lightly.”
Wamego ends the season with a 23-2 overall record. The Raiders lose seven impactful seniors from this years' squad including: Donnelly, Delaney Campbell, Hirt, Alderson, Kennedy, Thornton and Kenzie Davis.