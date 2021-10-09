The Wamego Red Raiders celebrated senior night in style Friday with a 48-14 trouncing of the F.L. Schlagle Stallions.
Although it was senior night, it was a junior — Chase Cottam — who caught four passes to account for four of the Raiders' six touchdowns.
Wamego (5-1) rapidly got on the scoreboard when the Stallions muffed the initial kick-off giving the Raiders the ball. Quarterback Hayden Oviatt tossed a 14 yarder to Cottam for the TD and Noah Ficke followed up with a good PAT kick. Less than two minutes into the game, Wamego was up 7-0.
The Raiders followed up with another touchdown in the quarter, an 11 yard pass from Oviatt to Hagan Johnson. Ficke's kick brought the score to 14-0.
Midway through the second period, Hunter Phillimore brought the score to 20-0 when he pushed the ball into the end zone from two yards out. Ficke added the extra point, 21-0. The second Oviatt-Cottam connection gave Wamego six more points in the quarter, then Ficke tacked on the kick and the half ended with the Raiders up 28-0.
It was Cottam again in the third quarter. He snagged a 31-yard Oviatt pass for a touchdown with 10 minutes on the clock, which was followed by a Brody Graber kick to give Wamego a 35-0 lead. At 22 seconds left in the quarter, this time with Colin Donahue at the helm, Cottam caught a 22-yard pass. Ficke was back with the kick for a 42-0 lead. This also put the game on the running clock.
The Stallions (0-5) mustered a touchdown on the kick-off return, but their conversion failed and the third period ended 42-6.
Pruitt Nowlin stepped in as Raiders' fourth period QB and had the final Wamego score of the night as he pushed the ball in from the one yard line. Graber's kick failed, so the score stood at 48-6. Schlagel had a last minute TD for the 48-14 final score.