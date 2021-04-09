Wamego and Rock Creek each left with wins Thursday in St. George.
Wamego cruised through most of its 11-9 win in Game 2. The Red Raiders led 11-0 after three innings and 11-4 after four.
The Mustangs refused to fold, however. They scored three runs in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth and seventh.
Rock Creek stranded two baserunners in the seventh inning after Wamego pitcher James DeRouchey wiggled out of the jam.
Hayden Oviatt led the Red Raiders’ offense with three hits (two doubles) in four plate appearances and four RBIs. Aaron Matthews tripled and scored three runs in five plate appearances.
Brooks Whaley and Mason Sturdy finished 6-for-9 combined from the second third spots in Rock Creek’s lineup.
Game 1
Rock Creek took control early in Game 1 and never looked back in its 7-4 win. The Mustangs scored four runs in the first thanks in part to their patience at the plate. They drew four walks in the bottom of the first.
That became a trend, as 11 Mustangs reached base on walks or hit batsmen against Wamego pitchers Hayden Nutsch, Lane Jeanneret and DeRouchey. Nutsch was saddled with the loss after allowing four runs in 2/3 of an inning.
Whaley, Zac Becker and Ethan Burgess notched two hits each in Game 1. Caden Vinduska earned the win after allowing three runs on eight hits in four innings.