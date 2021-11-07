The Wamego Red Raiders repeated as regional champs thanks to Friday's 34-7 win over Augusta.
The game started out as a defensive scrum, with neither team scoring in the first period.
However, the Raider defense forced a quick turnover on downs to start the second, and converted on the opportunity when Hayden Oviatt took a two yard quarterback keeper into the end zone. Noah Ficke's kick put the score at 7-0 with 9:50 on the timer.
Wamego (9-1) was able to score six minutes later on a 15-yard Oviatt scamper putting them up 14-0.
Augusta (6-4) answered back with the Oriole's only touchdown on the night, a 19-yard run from Sebastian Flower. With the PAT, the visitors had Wamego's lead to 14-7 with 1:10 left in the half.
The Raiders made good use of that minute, taking four snaps to set up a 22 yard touchdown pass from Oviatt to Ledjor Rowden. Ficke's kick gave Wamego a 21-7 lead at the half.
Wamego took the ball to start the second half and marched it down the field for yet another Oviatt touchdown keeper. The kick failed, but the Raiders still enjoyed a 27-7 lead which they held through the third quarter.
The final score of the game came early in the fourth quarter with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Oviatt to Hayden Johnson who snagged the ball in the end zone. Ficke split the uprights to push the Red Raider lead to 27.
Wamego will host Andover Central (9-1) on Friday for the sectional round of the 4A playoffs. Central took down Towanda-Circle (6-4) 49-10 in their regional game.