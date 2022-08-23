WHS FB GB - Oviatt.jpg
Wamego quarterback Hayden Oviatt (2) runs past a Great Bend defender during a home victory last October. Oviatt will be out six weeks because of a foot injury.

 Staff photo by Beth Day

Wamego quarterback Hayden Oviatt will miss the first several games of his senior season because of a foot injury.

The Army commit is due to be out six weeks, according to a post on his social media account.