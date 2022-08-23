Wamego quarterback Hayden Oviatt will miss the first several games of his senior season because of a foot injury.
The Army commit is due to be out six weeks, according to a post on his social media account.
Oviatt attended practice Tuesday wearing street clothes and on crutches, with his lower left leg and foot in a boot.
The senior dual-threat quarterback ended last season with 1,535 yards passing and 27 touchdowns to go along with 1,470 yards on the ground and 18 rushing touchdowns.
He won a Class 4A wrestling state championships at 285 pounds and was an All-North Central Kansas League selection in baseball last school year.
Red Raiders head coach Weston Moody said that having Oviatt on the sideline has provided the squad an opportunity to grow in ways it might not have otherwise.
"I think it's been good for us," Moody said. "Our team has looked to him as our rock. Now that he's not here, how do we respond? I think so far the leadership's been great, and really we haven't missed a beat."
Senior Colin Donahue will take over the reins in Oviatt's absence. Moody said Donahue has been a quarterback for a long time and is the kind of backup that doesn't cause a coach too much concern.
"He's been great for us," he said. "He's a guy that we trust the offense with and knows the offense."
Wamego will open the season next Friday when it hosts Clay Center.