Wamego junior star wrestler Hayden Oviatt is a wonder.
Oviatt stands 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and can bench 265 pounds. He’s a stud quarterback, an all-state baseball player and currently, the No. 1 wrestler in the state in Class 4A at 195 pounds.
“Hayden (Oviatt) is sort of a different animal,” said Drew Brown, a senior teammate. “The way he moves compared to a lot of other wrestlers is in a different league. He is pretty fun to watch.”
Head coach Kevin Brown said after his freshman season, it seemed the program was in for something special.
“When a kid comes in at 160 pounds and places fourth in the state as a freshman, you know that there is going to be some special things that they can do,” Coach Brown said. “Absolutely, we are planning on a couple state titles and to keep on rolling. You can’t take things for granted.”
Oviatt is now grinding through an undefeated season (26-0). He is looked up to by his teammates and is on the pace to become one of the best — if not the best — wrestler in Wamego history.
His freshman and sophomore season ended at the state semifinal and he uses that as fuel.
Oviatt and Coach Brown are not one bit surprised by his undefeated season — in fact, being unbeaten is the expectation.
“I have developed the mindset that I want to be the best in everything I do,” Oviatt said. “Coming into freshman year I got fourth and that put high expectations into my sophomore year. Sophomore year I kind of had a letdown in the state tournament. So, this year, I really did expect to (be undefeated).”
Wamego wrestling has five individual state champions in its history. When you enter the front door of the wrestling practice room on the right wall is a picture of each of the five state champions next to each other.
Oviatt is very fond of that section of the wall and has a strong ambition to make the sixth picture one of himself.
Tyler Patrick won a state title most recently (2018), but Patrick did have one loss in that season so that leaves the door open for Oviatt to be the first wrestler in Wamego history to have an undefeated state championship season.
Oviatt said he would love to become the first to accomplish that. However, he is not cautious about preserving his sterling record.
In a match versus Holton this season, Coach Brown approved Oviatt’s request to step up above his weight class to go up against Holton’s 220-pounder that was ranked No. 2 in state without hesitation. Oviatt won that match and is still perfect.
Oviatt said if losing to the 220-pounder would have cost him an undefeated season, even if he went on to win the state title, he would have been upset.
But, to Oviatt, “If you are not seeking out the best competition then how can you call yourself the best?”
“I think anything but a state title is a letdown,” Oviatt said. “And that goes for any sport. If you are not the best, then there is always something better than you and (there’s always) more work to be done. I have never won a semifinal match in the state tournament. That is the deal this year. I got to break that streak; I got to change what is written about me.”
Oviatt’s actions back that up.
He arrives at the weight room at 7 a.m. every day. He never misses practice. During school breaks, he goes to wrestling practice and then goes to the weight room for at least an hour.
“He is the hardest working guy in our program,” Coach Brown said. “His desire to be successful is what separates him from everybody else.”
Brown said in his third year of wrestling he sees a different maturity level in the 6-foot-1 wrestler than in his first two season in patience on the mat.
“In years past, he tended to force some things, but this year you can really see him wait and open up his opportunities to score and to attack instead of just going out and forcing it to happen,” Coach Brown said. “Which can get you in trouble against a good kid. That maturity has been fun to watch and fun to see him develop.”
Another aspect that feeds into Oviatt’s greatness: his leadership. He said it would be incorrect to not call him a leader; being a leader to him is a “responsibility that comes from success.” Oviatt almost considers himself as an assistant coach, but he still works hard with his teammates.
“Being a leader is no joke,” Oviatt said. “It is not like everyone can do it, but not everyone can do it. It betters me as a person. It is just one more thing that I have to be thinking about all the time. It has definitely benefited me, and I love the challenge.”
His teammates feed from his presence during practice.
“He leads more by example rather than just barking orders at people,” Drew Brown said. “If you look at Hayden in practice, you know that he is going to be working the hardest in the room, harder than everybody else. You see that, and you know you should wrestle like he does.”
Kevin Brown has been coaching wrestling for around 20 years and says Oviatt might be one of the most dominant athletes he has coached.
“Not only does he have a great chance to win a state title as a wrestler this year, All-State football player and I assume he has a good shot at being an All-State baseball player,” Coach Brown said. “Getting All-State (in) all three sports — you’re lucky to be able to coach one of those guys.”
The player-coach relationship between Oviatt and Brown is something they both appreciate.
“You need to have someone that is there to encourage that grind and support you as well as push you,” Oviatt said. “It would be easy to be satisfied with what I have done so far and the fact that he does not let that satisfaction get to my head is quite the accomplishment.”
Brown is so confident that Oviatt will win the state title this year, he would bet on Oviatt in Las Vegas if he could.
Both Brown and Oviatt know it will not be easy as there are other tough wrestlers that he could go up against, but Brown does not think he will be beat.
Having Oviatt has raised the level of Wamego wrestling, according to Brown. Before Patrick’s state championship, it had been almost 20 years since the previous winner. .
“The success (Oviatt) has had at an early age has shown others that success can happen,” Coach Brown said. “You don’t have to wait till your junior or senior season to have success. If you work harder, that success can come for you earlier than that.”