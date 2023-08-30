08302022-mer-spt-wamegofb-2
Wamego head football coach Weston Moody sets up a play with the offense during practice Aug. 23, 2022.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

If there’s one certainty about the upcoming Wamego football season, it’s that the Red Raiders won’t sneak past anyone this time.

Head coach Weston Moody said his team may have benefited from the element of surprise last year. While people expected Wamego to be good, few thought it could go undefeated through the regular season and the first several rounds of the playoffs before falling to Bishop Miege 35-14 in the 4A state championship game.