Wamego girls basketball will take a repeat trip to the state tournament after beating Tonganoxie and Holton last week in the sub-state tournament.
The road to state started with March 1st’s game against Tonganoxie.
Back in January, during the Mid-Season Tournament, Wamego dominated the Lady Chieftains 63-22.
Although the spread wasn’t quite as wide this time, the Lady Raiders easily handled visiting Tonganoxie, 55-34.
Ashten Pierson started the game, and tournament, off for Wamego with an under-the-basket field goal. Tonganoxie responded, but Wamego then had an eight-point run before allowing a score by the Lady Chieftains.
The home squad and visitors then traded shots, but Wamego had a 16-9 lead by the end.
Scoring was evenly spread between Pierson, Paige Donnelly, Maya Gallagher, Ryann Alderson and Rilee Meinhardt.
Wamego added four points in the second quarter from Donnelly and Trista Hoobler, highlighted by a buzzer trey from Hoobler.
The Lady Raiders went into the half up 30-19.
In the third period, Wamego held the Cheiftans to just six points, while Donnelly added seven points.
Pierson, Alderson and Hoobler also contributed to Wamego’s 12 point total. When the quarter ended, the lead had increased to 42-25.
Donnelly again dominated scoring in the final period, scoring another seven of the Raiders’ 13. Pierson and Gallagher also hit the basket and, although the visitors fought to the end, Wamego advanced in the tournament on the 55-34 victory.
That win put the Lady Raiders in contention with Holton for the Friday night championship game — and a state tournament berth.
The seventh-seeded Lady Wildcats defeated Independence 32-29 to earn their trip to the championship game.
Wamego started out with a strong first quarter, again led by Pierson.
The Red Raiders’ defense stifled the visitors, only allowing four points.
In addition to Pierson, Donnelly, Hoobler, and Cadence Kueker contributed to the 12-point total.
The second period gave the Lady Raiders an even bigger boost.
The defense kept Holton to just six points. But, led by Donnelly’s 10, the Wamego finished with 18 points in the quarter, with the remainder coming from Pierson, Hoobler, Gallagher and Meinhardt.
At the half, Wamego led 20, 30-10.
Holton gained a point of that back in the third quarter, scoring 11 to Wamego’s 10, cutting the Red Raider’s lead to 19, 40-21, in the third quarter.
Wamego made up for the third quarter slip in the final stanza, using its defense to slow the Wildcats down, allowing just five points.
Donnelly scored nine points and Pierson added four in the quarter to cement Wamego’s 53-26 win and state tournament slot.
The Red Raiders open the tournament Wednesday night versus sixth-seeded Labette County (18-4) at the Tony Pizza Event Center in Salina.
A win will pit them against the winner of two seed Eudora (21-1) and seven seed Clay Center (16-6).
A win over the Grizzlies would also guarantee them a game on Saturday, either for the state championship or for third place.