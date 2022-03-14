The Wamego girls downed Wellington, the number one seed in the Class 4A State Basketball Tournament, on Saturday 68-61 in the third place game Saturday afternoon.
Wamego lost Eudora in semifinals while the Crusaders had been lost to eventual state champs Bishop Miege.
“There are only two teams in the state (that win) the final game of the season,” head coach Brian McIntosh said, “We were one of them.”
The game was evenly matched from the start, and it would come down to which team made the fewest mistakes. In this case, that team was Wamego in the third quarter.
Early scoring was matched between the squads, and the score was tied up several times during the first period.
With just 43 seconds on the clock in the first quarter, the Raiders trailed by four when Paige Donnelly drew a foul and made the first of the ensuing free throws.
Maya Gallagher snagged the rebound after Donnelly missed the second and scored, pulling the Lady Raiders to within a point, 12-11. Donnelly then hit a 3 to end the quarter, giving Wamego a 14-12 advantage.
The Crusaders clawed back in the second period, starting off with a 4-0 run to take the lead.
Donnelly put Wamego back into contention with a 3. The remainder of the quarter was a battle from the free throw line with the Crusaders gaining an edge on Wamego and led 25-23 at the half.
Coming out of the locker room, Wamego began to dominate.
The Raiders outscored Wellington 19-10. Trista Hoobler led the effort, putting up six points from under the basket. Gallagher, Ashten Pierson, and Rylie Meinhardt also contributed to Wamego's 19 points.
When the dust settled, Wamego had a 42-35 advantage over the Crusaders heading into the fourth quarter.
The final quarter was the highest scoring for both teams, as they each picked up 26 points. The majority of Wamego's points came from the free thrown line.
Pierson alone was sent six times in the quarter, ending the game with a 13-for-14 mark from the charity stripe. .
When it was over, Wamego celebrated its final victory and a season that brought plenty of adversity for the Raiders to overcome.
“It was just one thing after another,” McIntosh said, referring to injuries which plagued three of his players. “But we just stayed the course, stayed believing in each other. It was so enjoyable.”
Donnelly ended the game with 21 points followed by 18 for Pierson and 12 for Trista Hoobler.