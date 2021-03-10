SHAWNEE MISSION — Wamego's girls' basketball team on Saturday joined a slew of other state qualifiers at the school this year when it defeated Holton in a sub-state championship.
But Wamego's quest for a state championship ended Tuesday at the hands of top-ranked Bishop Miege. The Lady Stags cruised to a 56-24 victory at home in a Class 4A quarterfinal.
Wamego (16-7) struggled from the beginning, as Miege went up early in the first quarter on a pair of free throws. Paige Donnelly answered back a minute later to give the Lady Raiders a brief 3-2 lead. A Lady Stag basket put Miege back into the lead, and Ashten Pierson tied it up from the line to make it 4-4.
From that point, Miege outscored Wamego 11-3 for a 15-7 first quarter advantage.
In the next two quarters, the Lady Stags shuttered Wamego's offense.
Wamego had just three points in the second period, a Trista Hoobler field goal, and a Pierson free throw, while Miege scored 17, leading to a 32-10 halftime score in favor of the hosts.
In that third quarter, the Lady Raiders had just four points – baskets from Ryann Alderson and Donnelly. Miege posted 14 points to go ahead 46-14.
As this was a state championship game, there was no running clock, so the entire fourth quarter was played, with both teams scoring 10 points. Wamego had six successful free throws from a combination of Cadence Kueker, Addison Denney, Alexis Billings and Alderson. Senior Toree Hoobler had the last points of the game – and her career as a Lady Raider – with 3-point sizzler as the clock hit 32 seconds.
Wamego ends its season with a 16-7 record. Bishop Miege (21-1) continues on in tournament as the top seed, and meets Andale (18-5) in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday in Salina.
Score by Quarters
W: 7-3-4-10 – 24
BM: 15-17-14-10 – 56
Scoring for Wamego
Ryann Alderson, 9; Paige Donnelly, 5; Toree Hoobler, 3; Ashten Pierson, Cadence Kueker, Alexis Billings, 2; Addison Denney, 1.